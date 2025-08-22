NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

Nick Kelly (ODIs) and Joe Carter (four-day matches) to lead New Zealand A in South Africa.
Squad features ten internationals, including Abbas, Foulkes, Hay, Jacobs, and Mariu.
Daniel Flynn steps in as head coach, focusing on both winning and development
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named a 15-member New Zealand A squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, with Nick Kelly captaining the white-ball side and Joe Carter leading in red-ball fixtures.
The squad, which has an average age of just 25, features ten players with international experience and several rising stars eager to make their mark.
Among the most exciting names are Muhammad Abbas, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Bevon Jacobs, and Rhys Mariu, all of whom have impressed on the international stage in the past six months.
Foulkes announced himself with a record-breaking 9 for 75 on Test debut in Zimbabwe, the best figures by a New Zealander on debut. Abbas made headlines in March by smashing the fastest half-century on ODI debut for New Zealand, reaching the landmark in just 26 balls against Pakistan.
Wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay has also enjoyed a breakthrough year, setting a T20I world record with six dismissals in a single innings and producing a crucial unbeaten 99 in an ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton.
Meanwhile, Jacobs and Mariu have shown their potential in limited opportunities — Jacobs scored an unbeaten 44 on T20I debut, while Mariu struck an ODI fifty in just his second game.
The squad sees two changes from the one that toured Bangladesh earlier this year, with Jacobs and Test quick Matt Fisher coming in. Auckland pacer Simon Keene, who has already scored a first-class century and taken three five-wicket hauls in just 21 matches, is another new face and one of only two uncapped New Zealand A players in the group.
One notable absentee is Kristian Clarke, who was unavailable for selection after suffering a side strain during a recent New Zealand A camp.
Daniel Flynn Takes Charge
The team will be coached by Daniel Flynn, Northern Districts’ assistant coach, who takes on the New Zealand A head coach role for the first time. He will be supported by high-performance coaches Bob Carter and Graeme Aldridge.
Flynn, a former New Zealand international himself, is relishing the opportunity to guide a squad filled with both emerging and established names.
“It’s an exciting blend,” Flynn said. “We have guys who’ve already had a taste of international cricket, and experienced domestic cricketers who are trying to push their case for that next level.”
While development remains central to the squad’s purpose, Flynn emphasized that performance will be equally important.
“We’re obviously going there to perform and win games of cricket,” he said. “But we’re also conscious of balancing that with the development of the guys and the opportunity the tour presents for them.”
The New Zealand A squad departs for South Africa on August 24, with the tour beginning on Saturday, August 30, featuring three one-dayers and two four-day matches.
New Zealand A Squad:
Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Joe Carter (red-ball captain), Josh Clarkson, Matt Fisher, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Nick Kelly (white-ball captain), Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Dale Phillips.