Director Anu Singh Choudhary Makes Debut Short Film About Down Syndrome

Director Anu Singh Choudhary makes her debut short film 'Selfie, Please' about family life with Down Syndrome. Inspired by her cousin Ananya, born in 2001, the film explores challenges faced by families including discord, fatigue, and mental health concerns for caregivers. The story is told through Anjali Polite, one of the leads, from whose POV 'Selfie, Please' is told, is an Odissi dancer who also has a close family member with Down Syndrome. The film focuses on love, kindness and awareness as foundations for families living with neurodivergent conditions.