Football

LDU Quito Vs Botafogo, Copa Libertadores 2025: Ecuadorian Side Seal Dramatic Comeback Victory

Ecuadorian side LDU Quito pulled off a big upset to seal their place in the Copa Libertadores 2025 quarter-final, earning a 2-1 win on aggregate against Brazilian giants Botafogo. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg against the defending champions, Quito fought back to earn a 2-0 win in the second leg at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, despite going down to ten men late in the match. Gabriel Villamil capitalised on a defensive error to give the home side an early lead, and Lisandro Alzugaray doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. Despite Richard Mina’s sending off in the 83rd minute, Quito held on for a significant victory.

Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazil's Botafogo Vs Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria_1
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Players of Brazil's Botafogo react after losing to Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

2/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Leonel Quinonez
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Leonel Quinonez of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, right, and Alexander Barboza of Brazil's Botafogo vie for a header during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

3/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Jeffinho
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Jeffinho of Brazil's Botafogo reaches for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

4/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Joaquim Correa
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Joaquim Correa of Brazil's Botafogo, right, and Fernando Cornejo of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

5/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Lisandro Alzugaray
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Lisandro Alzugaray of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, scores his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, past goalkeeper John Maciel of Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

6/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Lisandro Alzugaray
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Lisandro Alzugaray of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

7/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Jose Quintero
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria attempts to evade Alex Nicolao of Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

8/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors Liga Deportiva Universitaria_3
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Players during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

9/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Gabriel Villamil
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Gabriel Villamil of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

10/10
Copa Libertadores 2025 Soccer Brazils Botafogo Vs Ecuadors L.D.U. Quito_Gabriel Villamil
Copa Libertadores 2025: Botafogo Vs L.D.U. Quito | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa

Gabriel Villamil of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, right, celebrates with Lisandro Alzugaray after scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

