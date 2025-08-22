Football

LDU Quito Vs Botafogo, Copa Libertadores 2025: Ecuadorian Side Seal Dramatic Comeback Victory

Ecuadorian side LDU Quito pulled off a big upset to seal their place in the Copa Libertadores 2025 quarter-final, earning a 2-1 win on aggregate against Brazilian giants Botafogo. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg against the defending champions, Quito fought back to earn a 2-0 win in the second leg at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, despite going down to ten men late in the match. Gabriel Villamil capitalised on a defensive error to give the home side an early lead, and Lisandro Alzugaray doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. Despite Richard Mina’s sending off in the 83rd minute, Quito held on for a significant victory.