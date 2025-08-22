LDU Quito Vs Botafogo, Copa Libertadores 2025: Ecuadorian Side Seal Dramatic Comeback Victory

Players of Brazil's Botafogo react after losing to Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria in a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Leonel Quinonez of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, right, and Alexander Barboza of Brazil's Botafogo vie for a header during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Jeffinho of Brazil's Botafogo reaches for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match against Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Joaquim Correa of Brazil's Botafogo, right, and Fernando Cornejo of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Lisandro Alzugaray of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, left, scores his side's second goal, from the penalty spot, past goalkeeper John Maciel of Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Lisandro Alzugaray of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Jose Quintero of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria attempts to evade Alex Nicolao of Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Players during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Gabriel Villamil of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.
Gabriel Villamil of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria, right, celebrates with Lisandro Alzugaray after scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil's Botafogo during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen second leg soccer match at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador.