US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open due to a knee injury.
The Australian, who has not played a singles match since the Miami Open in March, recently played a doubles clash with Gael Monfils before stating his knee was "cooked" afterwards.
The 30-year-old also withdrew from the revamped mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows, where he was due to play alongside Naomi Osaka.
He will be replaced in the US Open singles main draw by a lucky loser from the final round of qualifying.
Kyrgios has struggled with knee and wrist injuries over the past few years. He was forced to have surgery on his wrist due to a torn ligament, which put his career in jeopardy.
He has not played in the US Open since reaching the quarter-finals of the competition in 2022, and has just played five singles matches this season.