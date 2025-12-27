West Ham 0-1 Fulham, EPL: Late Raul Jimenez Header Seals London Derby Win For Cottagers

Raul Jimenez headed in an 85th-minute winner for Fulham
Cottagers earned their third straight Premier League victory
West Ham first team to lose six consecutive London derbies since Fulham lost all 10 in 2018-19
Raul Jimenez was the hero as Fulham heaped more misery on West Ham with a 1-0 victory at the London Stadium.
The striker headed in an 85th-minute winner to condemn the Hammers to a seventh defeat in nine games, while Fulham have now won three league matches in a row to move into the top half of the Premier League.
Alphonse Areola tipped Harry Wilson's fizzing long-range drive over the bar, while the West Ham goalkeeper just about kept out Joachim Andersen's swerving attempt from distance with his feet.
The Hammers improved after the break, but saw a golden opportunity go begging in the 65th minute, with Jarrod Bowen unable to steer home Soungoutou Magassa's cutback from inside the six-yard box.
Substitute Callum Wilson was also marginally off target with two attempts, before Fulham snatched all three points with five minutes remaining.
After Ollie Scarles failed to clear Harry Wilson's initial cross, the Wales international's follow-up delivery was nodded in by Jimenez before the Cottagers held off any late attempts of a comeback.
Data Debrief: No home comforts for the Hammers
West Ham suffered their 11th Premier League home defeat of 2025 (W4 D3), now the joint-most home losses in their league history in a calendar year, along with 1967.
Nuno's side are also the first team to lose six consecutive London derbies in a Premier League campaign since Fulham lost all 10 in 2018-19.
Fulham produced 1.27 expected goals (xG) from 15 shots to West Ham's 0.87 from 11 attempts, but it was Jimenez who once again haunted the Hammers.
Jimenez has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than any other opponent (seven), netting away to the Hammers for the first time in the league since June 2020, for Nuno's Wolves.