Premier League 2025-26 Adama Traore Signs For West Ham, Reunites With Nuno Espirito Santo

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Adama Traore from fellow Premier League side Fulham.
Adama will reunite with Nuno Espirito Santo at the London Stadium, having previously spent three seasons under the Portuguese coach at Wolves.
The Barcelona academy product becomes West Ham's third permanent signing of the month after the arrivals of Valentin Castellanos and Pablo.
Keiber Lamadrid has also joined on an initial loan until the end of the season, but he will be part of the Under-21 squad.
Adama is reported to have signed a six-month deal, which includes the option of a further year, with the deal announced on Wednesday.
"We are very happy to welcome Adama to the club," Nuno told West Ham's official website.
"He is someone I obviously know well from our time together at Wolves, and I am looking forward to working with him again.
"Adama is someone who knows the Premier League very well. His unique qualities as a player will help us between now and the end of the season.
"He will give us a different option in attacking areas. He is also very motivated to fight for us and ready to bring energy, commitment and determination to our challenge."
Adama has amassed 262 Premier League appearances across spells with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Fulham.
The 30-year-old, who spent two-and-a-half years across London at Craven Cottage, has 14 goals and 25 assists in the competition.
"I'm so happy to be here, so happy to be here to help the team the maximum I can, show my quality and help the best I can," Adama said.
"Me and Nuno had special moments in Wolverhampton. It's a moment which is special for me, my time at Wolves, because of the way he trusted me when I left Middlesbrough.
"I think it's very special in football, the relationship I have in football with him. I'm in his team right now, so I'm going to try to do my best.
"I'm going to improve what is the best for the team. Also, I'm excited to start working with him and with the players."
Adama could make his debut for West Ham, who remain five points from safety despite a recent upturn in form, away at Chelsea on Saturday.