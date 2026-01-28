Premier League 2025-26 Adama Traore Signs For West Ham, Reunites With Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo and Adama Traore, who shared the dressing room at Wolves in the past, will be reunited in West Ham during the Premier League 2025-26 season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
west-ham-sign-adama-traore-from-fulham-transfer-details-nuno-espirito-santo
Adama Traore in action for Fulham
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Ham signs Adama Traore for Fulham

  • Traore set to recreate old combination with Nuno Espirito Santo

  • Adama is reported to have signed a six-month deal

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Adama Traore from fellow Premier League side Fulham.

Adama will reunite with Nuno Espirito Santo at the London Stadium, having previously spent three seasons under the Portuguese coach at Wolves.

The Barcelona academy product becomes West Ham's third permanent signing of the month after the arrivals of Valentin Castellanos and Pablo.

Keiber Lamadrid has also joined on an initial loan until the end of the season, but he will be part of the Under-21 squad.

Adama is reported to have signed a six-month deal, which includes the option of a further year, with the deal announced on Wednesday.

"We are very happy to welcome Adama to the club," Nuno told West Ham's official website. 

"He is someone I obviously know well from our time together at Wolves, and I am looking forward to working with him again.

"Adama is someone who knows the Premier League very well. His unique qualities as a player will help us between now and the end of the season.

"He will give us a different option in attacking areas. He is also very motivated to fight for us and ready to bring energy, commitment and determination to our challenge."

Related Content
Related Content

Adama has amassed 262 Premier League appearances across spells with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Fulham.

The 30-year-old, who spent two-and-a-half years across London at Craven Cottage, has 14 goals and 25 assists in the competition.

"I'm so happy to be here, so happy to be here to help the team the maximum I can, show my quality and help the best I can," Adama said.

"Me and Nuno had special moments in Wolverhampton. It's a moment which is special for me, my time at Wolves, because of the way he trusted me when I left Middlesbrough. 

Tammy Abraham has joined Aston Villa. - null
Aston Villa Re‑Sign Tammy Abraham From Besiktas In £18.25m Deal

BY Stats Perform

"I think it's very special in football, the relationship I have in football with him. I'm in his team right now, so I'm going to try to do my best. 

"I'm going to improve what is the best for the team. Also, I'm excited to start working with him and with the players."

Adama could make his debut for West Ham, who remain five points from safety despite a recent upturn in form, away at Chelsea on Saturday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Dube Scores Third-Fastest Half-Century For IND

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

  2. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

  4. Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four

  5. Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. Adil Hussain Shah, The Pony Driver Who Stood Against Terror

  3. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  4. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  5. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  3. Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train

  4. Iran Warns Against ''Instability'' After US Strike Group Arrives

  5. US Judge Orders ICE Chief To Appear Personally In Court, Warns Of Contempt

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September