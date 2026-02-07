Burnley 0-2 West Ham: Summerville Shines As Nuno Espirito Santos' Side Move Closer To Safety

The Hammers doubled their advantage 13 minutes later. Summerville's neat flick released El Hadji Malick Diouf out on the left, with the full-back's cross brilliantly headed home by Castellanos

Stats Perform
Updated on:
Burnley Vs West Ham Match Report
Summerville celebrates scoring again for West Ham Photo: Opta
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Ham United beat relegation threatened Burnley 2-0 in EPL matchday 25

  • Crysencio Summerville and Castellanos scored goals for the Hammers

  • West Ham move away from the bottom 3 danger zone

Crysencio Summerville continued his fine form as West Ham boosted their Premier League survival chances with a 2-0 win over Burnley.

The winger scored for a fifth successive game as he broke the deadlock at Turf Moor, while Taty Castellanos opened his league account for the Hammers, who moved within three points of 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

West Ham were in control from the start and took the lead in the 13th minute, as Summerville rounded off a swift counter by racing onto Mateus Fernandes' throughball, and coolly lifting over Martin Dubravka.

The Hammers doubled their advantage 13 minutes later. Summerville's neat flick released El Hadji Malick Diouf out on the left, with the full-back's cross brilliantly headed home by Castellanos.

Marcus Edwards curled a long-range attempt narrowly wide as Burnley sought a response. Aaron Wan-Bissaka then denied the winger from close range, while Mads Hermansen thwarted Zian Flemming's fierce header.

Bashir Humphreys was also marginally off target from distance, but the Clarets could not find the breakthrough, despite 18 attempts, as West Ham saw out a third win in four league games.

Data Debrief: Summerville Matches Lingard

Now winless in 16 Premier League games (D5 L11), Burnley are one of two teams in England's top four tiers without a league victory since the start of November, along with Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, West Ham kept their first league clean sheet since their 3-0 win at Forest in August, and what was Nuno's last game in charge of the Reds.

Summerville's superb finish also saw him become the first Hammers player to score in five successive games in all competitions since Jesse Lingard in 2021.

In doubling the lead, and ultimately securing the points, Castellanos became the 180th different player to score for West Ham in the Premier League; the second-highest number after Tottenham (181).

Published At:
Tags

