West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Can Red Devils Win 5 Out Of 5?

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League:

Welcome Premier League fans. Are you ready for the under lights action at the London Stadium tonight, between a resurgent Manchester United who are set to lock horns with a desperate West Ham United. Since Michael Carrick took the helm in January, the Red Devils have been unstoppable, hunting for their fifth consecutive top-flight win to cement their place in the top four. However, the Hammers are fighting for survival; boosted by Crysencio Summerville’s clinical form, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side has won three of their last four and is hungry to escape the drop zone. Will United’s momentum prevail, or can West Ham pull off a Tuesday night upset? Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

11 Feb 2026, 01:07:10 am IST West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Playing XIs West Ham (4-2-3-1): Hermansen (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Potts, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville and Castellanos Manchester United (4–2-3-1): Lammens (GK), Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha and Mbeumo

11 Feb 2026, 12:46:04 am IST West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Tactical Shift One of the biggest differences have been the tactical shift with United playing free flowing Football in contrast to Ruben Amorim's more structural and positional style. Man United have scored 10 goals in their last 4 matches with players like Bruno Fernandes and Kobie Mainoo finding their feat again.

11 Feb 2026, 12:28:20 am IST West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Red Devils Jump To Top 4 Of all the teams currently in the Premier League right now, Manchester United have the best form with 4 wins from their last 5 outings. The Red Devils crushed sides like Manchester City, Arsenal, Spurs and Fulham by playing an exciting style of Football.

11 Feb 2026, 12:19:30 am IST West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Michael Carrick At The Wheel This Manchester United team has started to look lively of a sudden after Michael Carrick took charge, 2 years after his first stint as the interim manager. In his 2021 caretaker spell, United won 3-2 against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League as well as Arsenal with the same score line in the Premier League. He left the club after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea with Manchester United also bringing in Ralf Ragnick for the rest of the season.