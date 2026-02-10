West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Can Red Devils Win 5 Out Of 5?

West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Playing XIs
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Hermansen (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Potts, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville and Castellanos
Manchester United (4–2-3-1): Lammens (GK), Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha and Mbeumo
Tactical Shift
One of the biggest differences have been the tactical shift with United playing free flowing Football in contrast to Ruben Amorim's more structural and positional style.
Man United have scored 10 goals in their last 4 matches with players like Bruno Fernandes and Kobie Mainoo finding their feat again.
Red Devils Jump To Top 4
Of all the teams currently in the Premier League right now, Manchester United have the best form with 4 wins from their last 5 outings. The Red Devils crushed sides like Manchester City, Arsenal, Spurs and Fulham by playing an exciting style of Football.
Michael Carrick At The Wheel
This Manchester United team has started to look lively of a sudden after Michael Carrick took charge, 2 years after his first stint as the interim manager.
In his 2021 caretaker spell, United won 3-2 against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League as well as Arsenal with the same score line in the Premier League.
He left the club after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea with Manchester United also bringing in Ralf Ragnick for the rest of the season.
Welcome
It is the resurgent Red Devils visiting the London Stadium to take on the Hammers in an eventful game for both sides. Welcome to everybody joining us tonight for this much anticipated clash.