West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Can Red Devils Win 5 Out Of 5?

Manchester United Vs West Ham United LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more from the London Stadium

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Ham Vs Man United LIVE Score
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: The Red Devils have earned three wins and a draw in their last four outings. Photo: AP
Welcome Premier League fans. Are you ready for the under lights action at the London Stadium tonight, between a resurgent Manchester United who are set to lock horns with a desperate West Ham United. Since Michael Carrick took the helm in January, the Red Devils have been unstoppable, hunting for their fifth consecutive top-flight win to cement their place in the top four. However, the Hammers are fighting for survival; boosted by Crysencio Summerville’s clinical form, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side has won three of their last four and is hungry to escape the drop zone. Will United’s momentum prevail, or can West Ham pull off a Tuesday night upset? Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Playing XIs

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Hermansen (GK), Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Soucek, Potts, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville and Castellanos

Manchester United (4–2-3-1): Lammens (GK), Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha and Mbeumo

West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Tactical Shift

One of the biggest differences have been the tactical shift with United playing free flowing Football in contrast to Ruben Amorim's more structural and positional style.

Man United have scored 10 goals in their last 4 matches with players like Bruno Fernandes and Kobie Mainoo finding their feat again.

West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Red Devils Jump To Top 4

Of all the teams currently in the Premier League right now, Manchester United have the best form with 4 wins from their last 5 outings. The Red Devils crushed sides like Manchester City, Arsenal, Spurs and Fulham by playing an exciting style of Football.

West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Michael Carrick At The Wheel

This Manchester United team has started to look lively of a sudden after Michael Carrick took charge, 2 years after his first stint as the interim manager.

In his 2021 caretaker spell, United won 3-2 against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League as well as Arsenal with the same score line in the Premier League.

He left the club after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea with Manchester United also bringing in Ralf Ragnick for the rest of the season.

West Ham Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, EPL 2025-26: Welcome

It is the resurgent Red Devils visiting the London Stadium to take on the Hammers in an eventful game for both sides. Welcome to everybody joining us tonight for this much anticipated clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Clinch 15-Run Win Despite Shubham Ranjane Resistance

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st Women's T20I: Fatima Sana's Knock Helps PAK-W Post 180 On The Board

  4. Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Event Celebrates Rise Of Rhinos In World Cricket

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  2. Prime Minister Cites Cultural Revival And Decline Of Maoist Influence

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  3. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC