Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa, Premier League: Super Sub Ollie Watkins Scores Twice In Comeback Win Against Blues

Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa, Premier League:

A festive matchup between two rivals for Champions League qualification was initially dominated by Chelsea, but a second-half fightback saw Villa boost their hopes of a surprise Premier League title push

Ollie Watkins silenced Stamford Bridge with two goals off the bench
  • Blues were left stunned by Villa's fightback in 1-2 comeback win

  • Chelsea dominated most of the first half until Watkins' goal

  • Villa face Arsenal next as Premier League title race heats up

Ollie Watkins stepped off the bench to score twice as Aston Villa recovered from a goal down to claim a stunning 2-1 victory at Chelsea.  

A festive matchup between two rivals for Champions League qualification was initially dominated by Chelsea, but a second-half fightback saw Villa boost their hopes of a surprise Premier League title push.

After Enzo Fernandez curled wide and Emiliano Martinez kept out Joao Pedro's flick before Chelsea hit the front in the 37th minute.

Reece James whipped in a delicious corner-kick from the left, and as Joao Pedro put Martinez under pressure on the line, the ball flicked in off the Brazilian's calf.

Chelsea continued to press after half-time, with John McGinn almost putting through his own net from Cole Palmer's centre, but the game changed when Unai Emery made a triple substitution in the 58th minute.

Watkins was one of the players introduced, and after teeing up Boubacar Kamara for a chance that was smothered by Robert Sanchez, he equalised in the 63rd minute.

There was an element of fortune about that goal, as Sanchez blocked Watkins' shot but saw the ball ricochet back off the striker and squirm in.

The same could not be said of Watkins' winner, though, as he rose to meet Youri Tielemans' right-wing corner and plant a fine header into the bottom-left corner in the 84th minute.

Villa are now back within three points of leaders Arsenal, who they face in a huge game on Tuesday.

Data Debrief: Watkins flips the script

This truly was a game of two halves, as is illustrated by the statistics.

In the first half, Chelsea had 10 shots and racked up 1.98 expected goals (xG), while recording 28 touches in Villa's area. The visitors did not have a single shot and only had three touches in Chelsea's box.

But in the second period, Villa were comfortably the superior side when it came to shots (11 to four) and xG (1.05 to 0.16), while almost matching Chelsea for touches in the area (14 to 16).

Watkins is the second substitute to score a brace away at Chelsea in the Premier League this season, with Danny Welbeck also doing so for Brighton. This occurred just once between 1992-93 and 2024-25 (Callum Robinson for West Brom in April 2021).

At the end of matchday five, Villa were 18th in the table and were without a single Premier League victory (D3 L2). From matchday six onwards, the Villans, who have now reeled off 11 straight wins (matching a club record last achieved in 1914) have won more games (12) and more points (36) than any other side.

