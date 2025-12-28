AC Milan 3-0 Verona: Christopher Nkunku Brace Propels Rossoneri To Serie A Summit

Christian Pulisic put AC Milan ahead at stroke of half-time
Christopher Nkunku netted twice inside five minutes in second half
Nkunku ended 11-game goal drought in Serie A for Milan
Christopher Nkunku scored a second-half brace in AC Milan's 3-0 win over Verona to move Massimiliano Allegri's side two points clear at the top of Serie A.
Christian Pulisic had got the ball rolling in the first half for the hosts, but a dominant second-half performance ensured they leapfrogged rivals Inter to the summit ahead of their match later on Sunday.
There was little goalmouth action in the early stages, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek hitting a pacey drive just wide from the edge of the box in the best of the chances.
However, Milan gained a foothold on the stroke of half-time. Pulisic peeled away at the far post during a right-sided corner and turned Adrien Rabiot's flick-on into the roof of the net from close range.
And the hosts picked up where they left off after the break, with Nkunku winning a penalty just 51 seconds into the second half when he was bundled over by Victor Nelsson.
He coolly converted the spot-kick, picking out the bottom-left corner, and got his second in the 53rd minute, pouncing onto a loose ball yards out from goal after Lorenzo Montipo had tipped Luka Modric's effort onto the post.
Verona thought they had a late consolation after Gift Orban poked in from close range, but he had previously fouled Mike Maignan in the build-up, and the goal was chalked off.
Data Debrief: Nkunku breaks Serie A duck
Nkunku had not hit the back of the net in any of his previous 11 Serie A matches for Milan, but he ended that run in style with two at San Siro.
Only Rabiot (three) had more shots, but Nkunku scored with both of his attempts, which were classed as 'big' chances. He also completed all six of his passes in the final third.
Pulisic also played his part; since his Serie A debut in 2023-24, he is one of only two players to have been directly involved in at least 50 goals in the top-flight (31 goals, 19 assists), along with Lautaro Martinez (53).
Milan have now won their last 10 league matches against Verona, and have recorded five consecutive home victories against them in the competition for the very first time.