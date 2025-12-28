English Premier League Wrap: Arsenal Hold Top Spot As Man City, Aston Villa Close In

Arsenal's Declan Rice, William Saliba, scorer Martin Odegaard and Martin Zubimendi, from left, celebrate their opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

