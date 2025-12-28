English Premier League Wrap: Arsenal Hold Top Spot As Man City, Aston Villa Close In

English Premier League 2025-26 Wrap: Arsenal stayed top of the Premier League after edging Brighton, but wins for Manchester City and Aston Villa kept the title race balanced, with just three points separating the top three after a dramatic Matchday 18

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 18 Saturday wrap Arsenal Manchester City Aston Villa
Arsenal's Declan Rice, William Saliba, scorer Martin Odegaard and Martin Zubimendi, from left, celebrate their opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in London, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.
  • Arsenal beat Brighton 2-1 at the Emirates, surviving a late scare to remain league leaders

  • Manchester City claimed a sixth straight league win at Nottingham Forest thanks to Rayan Cherki

  • Aston Villa’s 11-game surge continued with a comeback win at Chelsea

  • Liverpool moved up to fourth with victory over Wolves; Brentford thrashed Bournemouth

Arsenal maintained their grip on top spot in the English Premier League after withstanding a late Brighton surge on Saturday, but Manchester City and Aston Villa remain firmly in contention in an increasingly tight title race.

Just three points separate first from third, with the leadership changing hands over the course of the day. City briefly moved top with a hard-fought away win before Arsenal responded, while Villa continued their remarkable run to keep the pressure firmly on the league leaders.

Arsenal Edge Past Brighton

Arsenal showed resilience to secure a 2-1 victory over Brighton at the Emirates in Matchday 18, extending their lead at the summit to two points despite a nervy finish.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Arsenal benefited once again from an opposition own goal, with Georginio Rutter inadvertently heading Declan Rice’s corner into his own net early in the second half.

Brighton threatened a late comeback when Diego Gomez pulled one back against the run of play in the 64th minute. The visitors nearly snatched an equaliser when Yankuba Minteh unleashed a fierce effort bound for the top corner, only for David Raya to produce a superb reflex save.

Arsenal’s growing reputation as a set-piece threat continues to pay dividends, with Rutter’s strike marking the fourth own goal conceded by an opponent in as many league matches against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Cherki Keeps Manchester City In Title Hunt

Manchester City’s title challenge gathered further momentum with a 2-1 win away at Nottingham Forest, sealed by a late strike from Rayan Cherki.

After Omari Hutchinson cancelled out City’s opener, Cherki struck decisively in the 83rd minute, firing through a crowded penalty area to secure City’s sixth consecutive league win and extend their overall winning run to eight matches.

The French forward also played a key role earlier, assisting Tijjani Reijnders for City’s second-half opener. Pep Guardiola’s animated celebrations with travelling supporters underlined a growing belief that City are ready to reclaim the title they surrendered last season.

Watkins Sparks Villa Comeback

Aston Villa continued their remarkable rise with a 2-1 comeback victory at Chelsea, extending their winning streak to 11 games in all competitions.

Trailing to Joao Pedro’s first-half goal, Villa turned to Ollie Watkins off the bench. The England striker needed just five minutes to equalise before heading in the winner late on to stun Stamford Bridge.

Unai Emery’s side now sit just one point behind Manchester City and will face Arsenal next at the Emirates, knowing victory would draw them level with the league leaders heading into the new year.

Liverpool’s Revival Continues

Liverpool climbed to fourth place with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, extending their unbeaten run to seven league matches.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring before Florian Wirtz netted his first Premier League goal since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen, a strike that ultimately proved decisive.

Wolves responded through Santiago Bueno, but defeat leaves them bottom and with a new unwanted Premier League record – the longest winless start to a season in the competition’s history.

Other Premier League Results

Kevin Schade starred with a hat-trick as Brentford thrashed Bournemouth 4-1, while Antoine Semenyo grabbed a consolation for the visitors amid growing transfer interest in the Ghanaian international.

At the other end of the table, Fulham dealt a blow to West Ham’s survival hopes as Raul Jimenez struck late to secure a 1-0 win, and Burnley picked up a valuable point in a goalless draw with Everton.

(With AP Inputs)

