Arsenal 2-1 Brighton: Mikel Arteta's Men Return To EPL Summit With Nervy Win

Arsenal returned to the Premier League summit after holding out for a nervy 2-1 victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.
Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City leapfrogged Mikel Arteta's side into top spot, but Arsenal responded in kind to restore their two-point lead in the title race.
The Gunners started brightly and took a deserved 14th-minute lead. Bukayo Saka was gifted the ball, and he teed up Martin Odegaard, who fizzed a powerful effort from long range into the bottom-right corner.
Arsenal could have doubled their lead before the break, with Bart Verbruggen getting down sharply to keep out Martin Zubimendi's flick before former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard blazed over.
An unfortunate Georginio Rutter was responsible for Arsenal's second goal as he rose high to defend a wicked Declan Rice corner, only to send it into his own net.
But out of nothing, Arsenal’s advantage was halved just after the hour mark, with Diego Gomez on hand to thunder in the rebound when Yasin Ayari's low effort cannoned off the post.
David Raya made an exceptional stretching save to deny Yankuba Minteh an equaliser shortly after, while Gabriel Martinelli fired over from a glorious late chance at the other end.
Data Debrief: Defensive reshuffle does not faze Arsenal
Already without a host of defensive players prior to kick-off, Arsenal then lost Riccardo Calafiori in the warm-up and played Rice as a makeshift right-back.
However, despite a slight wobble in the second half, they held on for a sixth consecutive Premier League home win – their longest run since April-December 2022 (a run of 10).
No team has benefited from more own goals than Arsenal (three) in the top-flight this season, while only Wolves (four) have conceded more than Brighton (three), who are winless in their last five games.
Arsenal still offered plenty in attack, accumulating 2.8 expected goals (xG) from their 24 shots, with Saka paving the way by having seven of those, as well as 16 touches in the opposition box.