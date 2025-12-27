Arsenal 2-1 Brighton: Mikel Arteta's Men Return To EPL Summit With Nervy Win

Despite a slight wobble in the second half, Arsenal held on for a sixth consecutive English Premier League home win – their longest run since April-December 2022 (a run of 10)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal celebrate Martin Odegaards goal
Arsenal celebrate Martin Odegaard's goal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Captain Martin Odegaard handed Liverpool lead in 14th minute

  • Georginio Rutter own goal put Gunners 2-0 up

  • Diego Gomez cut Brighton's deficit in 64th minute

Arsenal returned to the Premier League summit after holding out for a nervy 2-1 victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City leapfrogged Mikel Arteta's side into top spot, but Arsenal responded in kind to restore their two-point lead in the title race.

The Gunners started brightly and took a deserved 14th-minute lead. Bukayo Saka was gifted the ball, and he teed up Martin Odegaard, who fizzed a powerful effort from long range into the bottom-right corner.

Arsenal could have doubled their lead before the break, with Bart Verbruggen getting down sharply to keep out Martin Zubimendi's flick before former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard blazed over.

An unfortunate Georginio Rutter was responsible for Arsenal's second goal as he rose high to defend a wicked Declan Rice corner, only to send it into his own net.

But out of nothing, Arsenal’s advantage was halved just after the hour mark, with Diego Gomez on hand to thunder in the rebound when Yasin Ayari's low effort cannoned off the post. 

David Raya made an exceptional stretching save to deny Yankuba Minteh an equaliser shortly after, while Gabriel Martinelli fired over from a glorious late chance at the other end.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Defensive reshuffle does not faze Arsenal

Already without a host of defensive players prior to kick-off, Arsenal then lost Riccardo Calafiori in the warm-up and played Rice as a makeshift right-back.

However, despite a slight wobble in the second half, they held on for a sixth consecutive Premier League home win – their longest run since April-December 2022 (a run of 10).

No team has benefited from more own goals than Arsenal (three) in the top-flight this season, while only Wolves (four) have conceded more than Brighton (three), who are winless in their last five games.

Arsenal still offered plenty in attack, accumulating 2.8 expected goals (xG) from their 24 shots, with Saka paving the way by having seven of those, as well as 16 touches in the opposition box.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War