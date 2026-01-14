Chelsea Vs Arsenal Preview, EFL Cup SF: Arteta Seeks Redemption In London Derby Showdown

Arsenal aiming to avoid consecutive EFL Cup semi-final eliminations after defeat to Newcastle last season
Chelsea knocked out Cardiff, Wolves and Lincoln City en route to the semi-final
The London derby marks the third EFL Cup semi-final meeting between the clubs
Mikel Arteta hopes his Arsenal side have learnt from their "painful" EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United last season as they prepare for the first leg of their last-four tie against Chelsea.
The Gunners defeated Crystal Palace on penalties to reach the semi-final, but they have a history of struggling at this stage of the competition.
No side has been knocked out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage more often than Arsenal (nine, level with rivals Tottenham).
After their last four exit to Newcastle last term, the Gunners could become the first team to lose in the semi-finals of this competition in consecutive campaigns since Manchester United in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Speaking ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge, Arteta is optimistic that his side will fare better this time around.
"Football gives you another chance," said Arteta.
"We have been really consistent again in the competition and no we have to knock another big team out to be in the final. That's the mission.
"Hopefully, we learn from last year because it was painful, especially the manner in which the games went and the amount of chances we missed.
"Hopefully, this year we are better and more efficient."
Chelsea, meanwhile, have knocked out Cardiff City, Wolves and Lincoln City on their way to the semi-final this year, albeit under Enzo Maresca.
Liam Rosenior began his tenure with a 5-1 win over Championship side Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup, though a different test awaits in Arsenal.
The Gunners thrived on set pieces in their third-round win over Portsmouth on Sunday, but Rosenior believes they are more than just dead-ball specialists.
"Arsenal are good at everything. They are very good without the ball," said Rosenior.
"They have a really clear idea in the way they want to play with the ball. And on top of that, they're very well organised with good delivery on set plays.
"I respect them, and I think they'll respect us because we're a good team as well. We'll need to have a really good game on Wednesday and it's going to be a great occasion."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chelsea – Alejandro Garnacho
Garnacho has been involved in eight goals in his last five EFL Cup appearances (five goals, three assists), scoring twice from the bench in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Cardiff in the quarter-final.
Arsenal – Mikel Merino
Merino has scored in his last two games against Chelsea, both in the Premier League in March and November 2025.
The last Arsenal player to score in three consecutive matches against the Blues was Ian Wright between 1992 and 1994 (four).
MATCH PREDICTION – ARSENAL WIN
This is the third time Chelsea and Arsenal have met in the EFL Cup semi-final, with the Blues progressing in 1997-98 and the Gunners going through in 2017-18.
It's the fourth fixture to have been played three or more times in the semi-finals of the competition (Arsenal v Spurs, Chelsea v Spurs and Man City v Man Utd all on 4).
Arsenal, however, have been eliminated from their last four semi-final ties in all competitions, their longest ever run of final four eliminations in their history (2020-21 Europa League, 2021-22 EFL Cup, 2024-25 EFL Cup, 2024-25 Champions League).
Chelsea have either won or progressed from four of their six EFL Cup ties against Arsenal, with the exceptions being their first (1976-77 fourth round) and most recent (2017-18 semi-final) meetings.
The Blues have also scored more goals than any other side remaining in the tournament this season (nine), with only Brighton (12) and Cardiff (10) netting more overall.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Chelsea – 26.6%
Draw – 23.7%
Arsenal – 49.7%