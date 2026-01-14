Chelsea Vs Arsenal Preview, EFL Cup SF: Arteta Seeks Redemption In London Derby Showdown

Chelsea and Arsenal renew their London rivalry at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, with Mikel Arteta seeking redemption after last season’s painful exit

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea vs Arsenal preview EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg
Arsenal lost to Newcastle in the 2024-25 EFL Cup semi-finals.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal aiming to avoid consecutive EFL Cup semi-final eliminations after defeat to Newcastle last season

  • Chelsea knocked out Cardiff, Wolves and Lincoln City en route to the semi-final

  • The London derby marks the third EFL Cup semi-final meeting between the clubs

Mikel Arteta hopes his Arsenal side have learnt from their "painful" EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United last season as they prepare for the first leg of their last-four tie against Chelsea.

The Gunners defeated Crystal Palace on penalties to reach the semi-final, but they have a history of struggling at this stage of the competition.

No side has been knocked out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage more often than Arsenal (nine, level with rivals Tottenham).

After their last four exit to Newcastle last term, the Gunners could become the first team to lose in the semi-finals of this competition in consecutive campaigns since Manchester United in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge, Arteta is optimistic that his side will fare better this time around.

"Football gives you another chance," said Arteta.

"We have been really consistent again in the competition and no we have to knock another big team out to be in the final. That's the mission.

"Hopefully, we learn from last year because it was painful, especially the manner in which the games went and the amount of chances we missed.

Related Content
Related Content

"Hopefully, this year we are better and more efficient."

Chelsea, meanwhile, have knocked out Cardiff City, Wolves and Lincoln City on their way to the semi-final this year, albeit under Enzo Maresca.

Liam Rosenior began his tenure with a 5-1 win over Championship side Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup, though a different test awaits in Arsenal.

The Gunners thrived on set pieces in their third-round win over Portsmouth on Sunday, but Rosenior believes they are more than just dead-ball specialists.

"Arsenal are good at everything. They are very good without the ball," said Rosenior.

"They have a really clear idea in the way they want to play with the ball. And on top of that, they're very well organised with good delivery on set plays.

"I respect them, and I think they'll respect us because we're a good team as well. We'll need to have a really good game on Wednesday and it's going to be a great occasion."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Alejandro Garnacho

Garnacho has been involved in eight goals in his last five EFL Cup appearances (five goals, three assists), scoring twice from the bench in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Cardiff in the quarter-final.

Arsenal – Mikel Merino

Merino has scored in his last two games against Chelsea, both in the Premier League in March and November 2025.

The last Arsenal player to score in three consecutive matches against the Blues was Ian Wright between 1992 and 1994 (four).

MATCH PREDICTION – ARSENAL WIN

This is the third time Chelsea and Arsenal have met in the EFL Cup semi-final, with the Blues progressing in 1997-98 and the Gunners going through in 2017-18.

It's the fourth fixture to have been played three or more times in the semi-finals of the competition (Arsenal v Spurs, Chelsea v Spurs and Man City v Man Utd all on 4).

Arsenal, however, have been eliminated from their last four semi-final ties in all competitions, their longest ever run of final four eliminations in their history (2020-21 Europa League, 2021-22 EFL Cup, 2024-25 EFL Cup, 2024-25 Champions League).

Chelsea have either won or progressed from four of their six EFL Cup ties against Arsenal, with the exceptions being their first (1976-77 fourth round) and most recent (2017-18 semi-final) meetings.

The Blues have also scored more goals than any other side remaining in the tournament this season (nine), with only Brighton (12) and Cardiff (10) netting more overall.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea – 26.6%

Draw – 23.7%

Arsenal – 49.7%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Reaches 100 As NZ Move To 235/3

  2. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  3. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  4. DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Meg Lanning Falls For 54 As Nandni Sharma strikes | UP Warriorz 138/3 (16)

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  2. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  3. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  5. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Protest To Persona: How Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  4. Operation Sindoor Ongoing, Any Misadventure Will Be Effectively Dealt With: Army Chief Dwivedi

  5. Digvijaya Singh To Vacate Rajya Sabha Seat, Won’t Seek Third Term

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Trump confirms attendance at WEF Davos as India prepares strong delegation

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Outlook Explainer: Trump’s 25% Iran Tariff Ultimatum, What It Means For India and Global Trade

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in