Chelsea Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final Leg 1: When And Where To Watch London Derby

Chelsea face Arsenal in the first leg of the EFL Cup 2025–26 semi-final at Stamford Bridge
High stakes London derby, with Arsenal chasing silverware and Chelsea under new management looking to make an early statement
London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal face off in the first leg of the EFL Cup 2025–26 Semi-Final at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, January 15.
The winner will advance to take on the victor of Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester City in the final on March 16.
Mikel Arteta’s side are in a strong position, holding a six-point advantage at the top of the league, competing well in the Champions League, and targeting both domestic cups. A win in this semi-final could give them the boost they need during the crucial run-in.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have a fresh face in the dugout with Liam Rosenior making his Stamford Bridge debut midweek, following a 5–1 FA Cup victory over Charlton Athletic.
While Arsenal cruised past Portsmouth 4–1 the following day, Chelsea remain an unknown under Rosenior, and facing the division’s current best in two legs presents a significant early test for the new manager.
Chelsea Vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Live Streaming
When to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025–26 semi-final 1st leg clash?
The Chelsea vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025–26 Semi-Final 1st Leg clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, January 15 at 1:30 am IST.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025–26 semi-final 1st leg clash?
Chelsea vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg will be streamed on the FanCode app and website.