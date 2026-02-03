Arsenal Vs Chelsea Semi-Final Preview, EFL Cup: 2nd Leg Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Arsenal hold a 3-2 advantage going into the decisive match at the Emirates Stadium, having held off a late Chelsea fightback to prevail at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta pictured after Arsenal's win over Leeds United on Saturday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gunners head into the 2nd leg with a goal advantage over Chelsea

  • Blues lost the 1st leg 2-3 at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup semi-final

  • The winner heads to Wembley to take on either City or Newcastle

Mikel Arteta feels there is no point in Arsenal discussing their chances of winning a domestic treble or even the quadruple, having warned against complacency ahead of facing Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

Arsenal hold a 3-2 advantage going into the decisive match at the Emirates Stadium, having held off a late Chelsea fightback to prevail at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.

The Gunners have not reached the EFL Cup final since 2017-18, when they lost to Manchester City in the showpiece match, while they were also beaten by Birmingham City (in 2011-12) and Chelsea (in 2006-07) in their two previous final appearances.

But in addition to ending their wait to recapture a trophy they last lifted in 1992-93, Arsenal's EFL Cup campaign represents the first step towards possible football history.

Given Arteta's side lead the Premier League table by six points and are among the main contenders in both the Champions League and the FA Cup, an unprecedented quadruple remains on the cards.

Related Content
Related Content

But when asked about that prospect at Monday's pre-match press conference, Arteta said: "There's no point talking about it. 

ALSO READ | Arsenal vs Chelsea, 2nd Leg Match Live Streaming

"All we can talk about and control is what we do daily to sustain the level that we have, or to improve it, I think.

"We go day by day, competition by competition, and tomorrow we have a really tough game against a very good Chelsea side. 

"We have home advantage, we had a good result from the first leg, but we still have a lot to do tomorrow to earn the right to be in the final.

"The next one is always the most important one, and it is the closest for us to at least reach a final. Tomorrow we are going to have people who really need to create the atmosphere, the energy, the belief that we are going to do it."

While Arsenal thrashed Leeds United 4-0 in the Premier League last time out, Chelsea approach this game off the back of a stunning comeback against West Ham, winning 3-2.

Liam Rosenior has overseen five straight victories since losing the first leg of this tie, which was his second game in charge of the Blues, but he does not see this semi-final as a chance to prove he belongs at Stamford Bridge.

"I'll be really honest. All this proof of me being right for the job or not, I don't really care. I'm here to do the job," Rosenior added.

"If we get to the final, it's great for Chelsea Football Club that we're in the final. It's not about me. I will prove in time whether I'm worthy or whether I'm not, but it's not at the forefront of my mind."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Noni Madueke 

Of players to have played at least 180 minutes in the EFL Cup this season, only Rubin Colwill (4.2) has averaged more chances created per 90 minutes than Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (3.7).

But after Saka was injured in the warm-up at Elland Road on Saturday, former Chelsea winger Madueke came into their lineup to provide a goal and an assist, also attempting and completing more dribbles than any of his team-mates (four of six).

Chelsea – Alejandro Garnacho 

Garnacho has been involved in 10 goals in his last six appearances in the EFL Cup (seven goals, three assists) overall, coming off the bench to score twice against both Cardiff City in the quarter-finals and Arsenal in the first leg of this tie.

Whether the Argentine keeps his place after starting against West Ham or reverts to the bench, he could have a role to play as this tie reaches its decisive moment. 

MATCH PREDICTION – ARSENAL WIN

Before this season, only two of the 32 teams to win the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final tie away from home have been eliminated.

They were West Ham in 1971-72 (versus Stoke City) and Tottenham in 1986-87 (against Arsenal).

However, Chelsea have progressed from three of their last four EFL Cup semi-final ties when losing the first leg, including eliminating Arsenal en route to winning the trophy in 1997-98 (1-2 away, 3-1 home).

Arsenal, though, are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (W6 D3), their longest against them since a 17-game run between 1999 and 2004.

Chelsea have also lost their last three away games against Arsenal in all competitions, last losing more consecutively between 1990 and 1994 (five). 

The Gunners are favourites to cling onto their advantage, progressing within 90 minutes in 82.1% of the Opta supercomputer's pre-match simulations, though they have lost nine of their last 15 home EFL Cup games against fellow Premier League teams (W5 D1). 

OPTA PROBABILITY

Arsenal – 62%

Chelsea – 17.9%

Draw – 20.1%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee, Shafali Off To Roaring Start | Delhi Capitals 89/0 (7)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

  4. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  5. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  3. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes