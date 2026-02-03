Arsenal Vs Chelsea Semi-Final Preview, EFL Cup: 2nd Leg Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Gunners head into the 2nd leg with a goal advantage over Chelsea
Blues lost the 1st leg 2-3 at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup semi-final
The winner heads to Wembley to take on either City or Newcastle
Mikel Arteta feels there is no point in Arsenal discussing their chances of winning a domestic treble or even the quadruple, having warned against complacency ahead of facing Chelsea in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.
Arsenal hold a 3-2 advantage going into the decisive match at the Emirates Stadium, having held off a late Chelsea fightback to prevail at Stamford Bridge three weeks ago.
The Gunners have not reached the EFL Cup final since 2017-18, when they lost to Manchester City in the showpiece match, while they were also beaten by Birmingham City (in 2011-12) and Chelsea (in 2006-07) in their two previous final appearances.
But in addition to ending their wait to recapture a trophy they last lifted in 1992-93, Arsenal's EFL Cup campaign represents the first step towards possible football history.
Given Arteta's side lead the Premier League table by six points and are among the main contenders in both the Champions League and the FA Cup, an unprecedented quadruple remains on the cards.
But when asked about that prospect at Monday's pre-match press conference, Arteta said: "There's no point talking about it.
"All we can talk about and control is what we do daily to sustain the level that we have, or to improve it, I think.
"We go day by day, competition by competition, and tomorrow we have a really tough game against a very good Chelsea side.
"We have home advantage, we had a good result from the first leg, but we still have a lot to do tomorrow to earn the right to be in the final.
"The next one is always the most important one, and it is the closest for us to at least reach a final. Tomorrow we are going to have people who really need to create the atmosphere, the energy, the belief that we are going to do it."
While Arsenal thrashed Leeds United 4-0 in the Premier League last time out, Chelsea approach this game off the back of a stunning comeback against West Ham, winning 3-2.
Liam Rosenior has overseen five straight victories since losing the first leg of this tie, which was his second game in charge of the Blues, but he does not see this semi-final as a chance to prove he belongs at Stamford Bridge.
"I'll be really honest. All this proof of me being right for the job or not, I don't really care. I'm here to do the job," Rosenior added.
"If we get to the final, it's great for Chelsea Football Club that we're in the final. It's not about me. I will prove in time whether I'm worthy or whether I'm not, but it's not at the forefront of my mind."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Arsenal – Noni Madueke
Of players to have played at least 180 minutes in the EFL Cup this season, only Rubin Colwill (4.2) has averaged more chances created per 90 minutes than Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (3.7).
But after Saka was injured in the warm-up at Elland Road on Saturday, former Chelsea winger Madueke came into their lineup to provide a goal and an assist, also attempting and completing more dribbles than any of his team-mates (four of six).
Chelsea – Alejandro Garnacho
Garnacho has been involved in 10 goals in his last six appearances in the EFL Cup (seven goals, three assists) overall, coming off the bench to score twice against both Cardiff City in the quarter-finals and Arsenal in the first leg of this tie.
Whether the Argentine keeps his place after starting against West Ham or reverts to the bench, he could have a role to play as this tie reaches its decisive moment.
MATCH PREDICTION – ARSENAL WIN
Before this season, only two of the 32 teams to win the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final tie away from home have been eliminated.
They were West Ham in 1971-72 (versus Stoke City) and Tottenham in 1986-87 (against Arsenal).
However, Chelsea have progressed from three of their last four EFL Cup semi-final ties when losing the first leg, including eliminating Arsenal en route to winning the trophy in 1997-98 (1-2 away, 3-1 home).
Arsenal, though, are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (W6 D3), their longest against them since a 17-game run between 1999 and 2004.
Chelsea have also lost their last three away games against Arsenal in all competitions, last losing more consecutively between 1990 and 1994 (five).
The Gunners are favourites to cling onto their advantage, progressing within 90 minutes in 82.1% of the Opta supercomputer's pre-match simulations, though they have lost nine of their last 15 home EFL Cup games against fellow Premier League teams (W5 D1).
OPTA PROBABILITY
Arsenal – 62%
Chelsea – 17.9%
Draw – 20.1%