Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea Highlights, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Gunners Outclass Blues to Book Wembley Final

Arsenal vs Chelsea Highlights, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Gunners concluded the 2nd leg against Blues with a 1-0 thus winning the semi-final by 4-2 cumulatively played across two consecutive legs to secure a place in the final of the EFL Cup

Arsenal vs Chelsea Highlights, EFL Cup Semi-Final 2nd leg
Arsenal beat Chelsea by 1-0 in the 2nd leg of the EFL Cup 2025-26 at the Emirates Stadium in London to reach the final. X/Chelsea
Hello and welcome to the highlights of the 2nd of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 4, 2026. Arsenal, who were ahead with a 3-2 score line after the first leg extended their to 1-0 in the 2nd leg eventually winning with a cumulative score of 4-2 to enter the final of the EFL Cup. The Blues were competitive throughout the match but could not hit the much-needed equalizer and their hopes of making any comeback were thwarted by Kai Havertz goal in the 97th minute of the match that sealed the deal for the Gunners. With this, Arsenal have booked a place in the finals of this tournament for the first time since 2017-18. Check out the highlights of the match as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of second leg of the semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London. Stay tuned of the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Kick-off time: Tuesday, Feb 4 at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

Referee: Peter Bankes.

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Streaming Details

The Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India from 1:30 AM IST. In the UK, the match will be shown on the Sky Sports main event.

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Gunners Starting XI

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Blues Starting XI

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Head-To-Head

Total matches: 214

Arsenal wins: 86

Chelsea wins: 62

Draws: 66

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Kick Off!

Both the set of players are on the field on their positions and the second-leg of the EFL Cup between Chelsea and Arsenal begins with the whistle of the referee.

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Liam Delap Misses!

Liam Delap from Chelsea gets a rebound on the edge of the D, but he wasn't able to control the shot and it goes past quite wide of the right post.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 8'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Corner For Arsenal!

Noni Mudueke tries to create a chance by going on a solo run but could not as the opposition player blocks his fromm doing so but at the end Arsenal are able to sneak in a corner. Madueke takes the corner which was successfully defended by Chelsea.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 16'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Foul!

Arsenal's William Saliba pulls the opposition player's jersey and the referee Peter Bankes was quick to notice it and he resultantly blows his whistle for a foul.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 23'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Stalemate Continues!

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli gets a long ball inside the box, he tries to make the run but is stopped by Gusto, who manages to block his successfully.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 35'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Superb Save By Arsenal!

Enzo Fernadez makes a dangerous strike from the corner of the box towards the roof of the net but the shot is blocked by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who makes a superb save to keep the ball away from the net.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 43'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Half-Time!

That's the half-time whistle by the referee and with it the stoppage time comes to an end. Both the teams are heading towards the locker rooms and the score line reads 0-0 with Gunners leading with a goal.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 45'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: 2nd Half Begin!

Both set of players are back on the field on the ultimate half of the semi-final with the score line of 0-0, while Arsenal is ahead in the match on the back of the 3-2 lead in the first leg of the semi-final.

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Free Kick!

Declan Rice headed the free which was blocked by Eze at the corner of the boz. Madueke had a chance to break but he was clipped by Liam Delap leading to booking.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 55'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Close Call For Arsenal!

That was a close call for Enzo Fernandez for Arsenal. He receives a pass on the corner of the D and strikes from there but unfortunately the ball just misses the goal and flies past over the crossbar.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 65'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final:Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Free Kick Blocked!

Chelsea's Cole Palmer makes a desperate attempt to score an equalizer and takes a long run-up to strike a free kick towards the goal from the corner of the box but the attempt is blocked by Arsenal's defensive wall.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 81'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Stoppage Time!

The 90 minutes of the second leg of the semi-final are over and the score line still reads 0-0. Six minutes of stoppage time has been added to the match and it's the last chance for Chelsea to find an equalizer and hang on to their chances of reaching the final.

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea 90'

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: Last-Minute Goal!

Declan Rice plays Kai Havertz through, and the Arsenal forward charges into the box before rifling a superb finish past the goalkeeper in a one-on-one

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea Full-Time!

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Score, EFL Cup Semi-Final: That's A Wrap!

That's a wrap from our end. We'll meet soon with another blog, until then, bye bye.

Published At:
