Chelsea Vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final: London Derby Win Sends Gunners to Wembley Final
Arsenal pip Chelsea with a last-gasp goal in the 2nd leg of the EPL Cup 2025-26 semi-final to book a spot in the final. The Gunners entered the match with a 3-2 lead over Blues in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and extended their aggregate score to 4-2 with the help of a 97th-minute goal by Kai Havertz. This is Arsenal's first final of this tournament since their last entry in the 2017-18 season.
