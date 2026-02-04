Chelsea Vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final: London Derby Win Sends Gunners to Wembley Final

Arsenal pip Chelsea with a last-gasp goal in the 2nd leg of the EPL Cup 2025-26 semi-final to book a spot in the final. The Gunners entered the match with a 3-2 lead over Blues in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and extended their aggregate score to 4-2 with the help of a 97th-minute goal by Kai Havertz. This is Arsenal's first final of this tournament since their last entry in the 2017-18 season. 

EFL: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal players, from left, Declan Rice, Piero Hincapie and Gabriel celebrate after the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
EFL: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EFL Cup: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center left, and Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EFL Cup: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, right, kicks the ball during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EFL Cup 2025-26: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah battle for the ball challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
EFL Cup 2025-26: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, right, and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EFL Cup Semi Final: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Chelsea's Malo Gusto, right, and Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EFL Cup Semi Final: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Jorrel Hato, center, and Chelsea's Andrey Santos during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Britain League Cup Soccer: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Noni Madueke, left, and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Britain League Cup Soccer: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal fans support their team prior to the English League Cup semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London. Photo: AP/Ian Walton
