US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Considers ‘Winding Down’ The Middle East Operation

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Targets Hezbollah Locations Across Beirut
The Israeli military said early Saturday it had begun a wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah positions across Beirut’s southern suburbs
Smoke was seen rising and fires broke out from the strike sites, while loud explosions were heard across parts of central Beirut.
Hours earlier, the army renewed evacuation warnings for seven neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs, prompting some residents to fire gunshots to alert families who had returned to flee.
No casualties were immediately reported.
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: The Trump Administration To Lift Sanctions on Iranian Oil Stranded at Sea Under a 1-month License
The move comes as the White House tries to bring down soaring oil prices.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously suggested the move as a way to prevent China from being the sole beneficiary of Iranian oil.
The Trump administration also eased sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments for 30 days as it looks for ways to boost global oil supplies during the Iran war.
The license has limits including a restriction on sales involving anyone in North Korea or Cuba.
AP