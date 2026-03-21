US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Considers ‘Winding Down’ The Middle East Operation

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will refrain from any further attacks on the Iranian gas field, at the request of President Trump.

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Iran GCC strikes, US bases attack Iran, Khamenei assassination, Middle East war escalation
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. Altaf Qadri; AP
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump said on social media the U.S. is considering ‘winding down’ its Middle East military operation. However, these statements come after his administration’s recent moves to send more troops and warships to the region and request another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war. Iran fired on Israel and oil facilities in neighbouring Gulf Arab states on one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar, claiming that it is still capable of producing missiles and threatening to deprive its adversaries protection in "parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations" around the globe. Israel, meanwhile, pounded Tehran with airstrikes as Iranians marked Nowruz, the Persian New Year.
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Targets Hezbollah Locations Across Beirut

The Israeli military said early Saturday it had begun a wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah positions across Beirut’s southern suburbs

Smoke was seen rising and fires broke out from the strike sites, while loud explosions were heard across parts of central Beirut.

Hours earlier, the army renewed evacuation warnings for seven neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs, prompting some residents to fire gunshots to alert families who had returned to flee.

No casualties were immediately reported.

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: The Trump Administration To Lift Sanctions on Iranian Oil Stranded at Sea Under a 1-month License

The move comes as the White House tries to bring down soaring oil prices.

The pause applies to Iranian oil loaded on ships as of Friday and is set to end on April 19.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously suggested the move as a way to prevent China from being the sole beneficiary of Iranian oil.

The Trump administration also eased sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments for 30 days as it looks for ways to boost global oil supplies during the Iran war.

The license has limits including a restriction on sales involving anyone in North Korea or Cuba.

AP

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