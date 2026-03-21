US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Considers ‘Winding Down’ The Middle East Operation

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. Altaf Qadri; AP

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump said on social media the U.S. is considering ‘winding down’ its Middle East military operation. However, these statements come after his administration’s recent moves to send more troops and warships to the region and request another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war. Iran fired on Israel and oil facilities in neighbouring Gulf Arab states on one of the holiest days on the Islamic calendar, claiming that it is still capable of producing missiles and threatening to deprive its adversaries protection in "parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations" around the globe. Israel, meanwhile, pounded Tehran with airstrikes as Iranians marked Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Mar 2026, 09:25:45 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Targets Hezbollah Locations Across Beirut The Israeli military said early Saturday it had begun a wave of strikes targeting Hezbollah positions across Beirut’s southern suburbs Smoke was seen rising and fires broke out from the strike sites, while loud explosions were heard across parts of central Beirut. Hours earlier, the army renewed evacuation warnings for seven neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs, prompting some residents to fire gunshots to alert families who had returned to flee. No casualties were immediately reported.