Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

Summary of this article
Injury forces Novak Djokovic to pull out of Madrid Open 2026
Serbian star has missed the Monte Carlo Masters as well as Miami Open
Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid
Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a lingering injury.
The fourth-ranked Djokovic hasn’t competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.
“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year,” he wrote Friday on his social media accounts. “I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!”
Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.
The tournament said in a statement: “We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Mágica.”