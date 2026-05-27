Leipzig Police Intervene As Crystal Palace And Rayo Vallecano Fans Fight Before Conference League Final – Watch

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Associated Press
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German police reported clashes between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano supporters in Leipzig before the UEFA Conference League final

Crystal Palace And Rayo Vallecano Fans Clash Leipzig UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Final
Crystal Palace supporters wait in the city centre in Leipzig, Germany, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, ahead of the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano later the day. | Photo: AP/Michael Probst
Summary of this article

  • Police in Leipzig confirmed incidents between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans on Tuesday

  • Bottles, glasses, and furniture were thrown when around 300 Rayo supporters encountered Palace fans

  • Two people were detained, while two officers sustained minor injuries

Fans of Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano have clashed in Leipzig as their teams prepare to play in the Conference League final, German police said Wednesday.

Police said bottles, beer glasses and furniture were thrown Tuesday evening when a group of around 300 Rayo fans encountered Palace fans who were sitting outside restaurants, and that officers also intervened in another incident when around 60 Palace fans “provoked” Spanish supporters.

Leipzig police said two people were detained and two police officers sustained minor injuries but remained fit for duty. More than 300 people had their identities checked, police said.

Both teams are in their first European final, and it’s the last game at Palace for coach Oliver Glasner before he leaves at the end of the season.

A win for Palace on Wednesday would keep English clubs on track for a potential sweep of all three main European men’s club continental competitions. Aston Villa won the Europa League last week and Arsenal is due to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Related Content
Federico Valverde, right, celebrates with Aurelien Tchouameni after scoring his side's opening goal during the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid. - File/AP
Federico Valverde, right, celebrates with Aurelien Tchouameni after scoring his side's opening goal during the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid. - File/AP
Rayo Vallecano players celebrate their victory at the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, May 7, 2026. - AP/Antonin Utz
It’s Villa’s first major European final since it triumphed over Bayern Munich in the European Cup in 1982 - AP

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