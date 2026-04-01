Federico Valverde-Aurelien Tchouameni Scuffle: Real Madrid Midfielders Fined Half A Million Euros Each

Summary of this article
Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni got into row during training
Valverde suffered a head injury from altercation
Real Madrid fined players 500,000 euros each
Real Madrid fined midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni half-a-million euros (around INR 5.56 crore) each on Friday (May 8, 2026) for their altercation during practice. The big fines came a day after the players scuffled while the team trained.
Valverde wrote in a social media post on Thursday that no punches were thrown. But he knocked his head on a table and suffered a small cut that required a hospital visit. Valverde called it a “meaningless fight” with a teammate and said “everything has been blown out of proportion."
But his club deemed it a major enough breach of team discipline to subject both Valverde and Tchouameni with fines that are considerable even for a top football player. The sizeable penalties reflect the damage Madrid was enduring to its reputation amid a chaotic end to a disappointing season.
In a statement, Los Blancos said their disciplinary action was concluded after both players expressed to the club “their complete remorse for what happened and apologized to one another”.
The 15-time European champions added that they also apologized to their teammates, the coaching staff and club supporters, as well as showing their willingness to accept whatever disciplinary action the club deemed “opportune”.
Tchouameni returned to training with Madrid on Friday, two days before they head to Barcelona for a high-stakes El Clasico clash. Madrid must win to stop Barcelona from being crowned La Liga champions.
After being informed about the fine, Tchouameni issued a public apology to the club and its fans on social media. “What happened this week in training is unacceptable,” Tchouameni wrote. "I say this while thinking about the example we are expected to set for young people, whether in football or at school.
“Above all, I am sorry for the image we projected of the club.”
Valverde was not at practice due to the head knock. Both players are set to play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with Tchouameni representing France and Valverde Uruguay.
Eventful End To Dismal Season
The altercation between the players, who for seasons have played next to each other in Madrid's midfield, came following arguments in earlier training sessions. But tempers boiled over on Thursday; Spanish media reported that the players disagreed over the club's decision to let coach Xabi Alonso go after just months on the job.
This was not the only run-in involving Madrid players during training in the week. Alvaro Carreras admitted to being in a “minor” incident with a teammate. Spanish media claimed that he and fellow defender Antonio Rudiger got into a scuffle.
Alvaro Arbeloa, the coach who was promoted from Madrid's reserve team when Alonso was sacked in January, will face tough questions on what went wrong inside the changing room when he shows up for the customary pre-game press conference on Saturday at Camp Nou.
Madrid are facing a second consecutive campaign without silverware amid rumours that club president Florentino Perez is considering bringing back Jose Mourinho to revive his underperforming team.
What happened between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni?
Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni got into an altercation while training for Real Madrid.
Was either of Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni injured from the scuffle?
Yes, Federico Valverde suffered a head injury from his practice row with Aurelien Tchouameni.
How did Real Madrid react to Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni's altercation?
Real Madrid fined Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni half-a-million euros (around INR 5.56 crore) each for their altercation.