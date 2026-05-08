Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: El Clasico To Be Screened Live At 30 Cinema Halls Across India

La Liga's official India broadcaster FanCode has teamed up with PVR INOX to bring the mouth-watering Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash to the biggest screen. The game will be screened live in 14 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Kochi, and Kolkata

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Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: El Clasico To Be Screened Live At 30 Cinema Halls Across India
Real Madrid and Barcelona players scuffle during a Spanish La Liga match in Madrid. Photo: File/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • FC Barcelona to host Real Madrid at Camp Nou in much-awaited El Clasico

  • Blaugrana on verge of clinching La Liga title, Los Blancos out to stop them

  • Match to be screened live at PVR INOX cinema halls, with tickets starting at INR 199

Football fans in India will now have the opportunity to witness La Liga's much-awaited 'El Clasico' clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on the big screen. The Spanish league's official broadcaster in the country, FanCode, has joined hands with PVR INOX to bring the game slated late on Sunday night (May 11, 2026 as per IST) live to cinema audiences across India.

The game will be screened live across 30 cinema halls in 14 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Kochi, and Kolkata, among others. The collaboration aims to recreate the passion and intensity of a stadium atmosphere inside cinema halls.

This year’s El Clasico carries added significance, with Blaugrana currently leading the La Liga standings with 88 points and potentially on course to secure the title ahead of their fiercest rivals. The second-placed Los Blancos (77 points), meanwhile, will step onto the pitch determined to deny the hosts that defining moment and keep their own slim hopes of cliniching the trophy alive.

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Fans can expect to see some of the sport’s biggest global stars in action, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Robert Lewandowski. Tickets starting at INR 199 are available on the PVR INOX app and website, as well as BookMyShow.

Commenting on the partnership, FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, “We're thrilled to partner with PVR INOX to offer football fans across the country an opportunity to experience El Clasico in a theatre near them. This unique collaboration keeps fans at the centre of the experience and that's what makes it truly special.”

Gautam Dutta, PVR INOX Limited's chief exectuive officer - revenue and Operations, said: “We are excited to partner with FanCode to bring El Clasico live to our cinemas across India. Football and entertainment are two powerful passions that unite audiences, and this association gives fans an opportunity to experience one of the world’s most iconic sporting rivalries together on the big screen.

"Globally, El Clasico commands an unmatched fan following, and we believe there is a growing appetite among Indian audiences to watch marquee football events in a shared, larger-than-life setting.”

Q

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 35 clash be played?

A

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 35 clash will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Q

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 35 clash be played?

A

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 35 clash will be played late on Sunday night (May 11, 2026 at 12:30am as per India time).

Q

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 35 clash be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 matchday 35 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country, but screened live at 30 PVR INOX cinema halls in 14 cities.

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