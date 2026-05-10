FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga: El Clasico Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Barcelona face Real at Camp Nou in La Liga 2025-26
A win for Barcelona against their rivals confirm their La Liga title
Find out when and where to watch the El Clasico match live on TV and online
A victory in the El Clasico confirms the La Liga title for FC Barcelona as they welcome a beleaguered Real Madrid to the Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10 (May 11 IST). Real Madrid will be without their captain Federico Valverde and it remains to be seen how they handle the pressure in a crunch game.
Hansi Flick's side have secured back-to-back wins and are a win away from securing the Spanish League title. The Blaugrana secured a 2-1 win against Osasuna in their previous game.
Barca are ahead with 11-point lead and will go in the El Clasico 2026 as favourites. However, Flick will not want to take Real Madrid in lighter terms as a defeat could spoil the Catalans' party mood.
As for Real Madrid, their side of the camp does not present a good picture. Dressing room fight between Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni have taken the Spanish media by storm. Los Blancos will be without key players as Alvaro Arbeloa looks to mend a broken side at the home of the would-be champions.
RMA will miss the services of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Arda Guler, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde. Tchouaméni will also miss the game for obvious reasons.
FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: H2H Record
Total matches: 263
Barca won: 105
Madrid won: 107
Draws: 51
FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where is the FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.
Where to watch the FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live online in India?
The FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV in India?
The FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.