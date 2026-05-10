FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, La Liga: El Clasico Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Here's all you need to know about the El Clasico, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
FC Barcelona
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona face Real at Camp Nou in La Liga 2025-26

  • A win for Barcelona against their rivals confirm their La Liga title

  • Find out when and where to watch the El Clasico match live on TV and online

A victory in the El Clasico confirms the La Liga title for FC Barcelona as they welcome a beleaguered Real Madrid to the Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10 (May 11 IST). Real Madrid will be without their captain Federico Valverde and it remains to be seen how they handle the pressure in a crunch game.

Hansi Flick's side have secured back-to-back wins and are a win away from securing the Spanish League title. The Blaugrana secured a 2-1 win against Osasuna in their previous game.

Barca are ahead with 11-point lead and will go in the El Clasico 2026 as favourites. However, Flick will not want to take Real Madrid in lighter terms as a defeat could spoil the Catalans' party mood.

As for Real Madrid, their side of the camp does not present a good picture. Dressing room fight between Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni have taken the Spanish media by storm. Los Blancos will be without key players as Alvaro Arbeloa looks to mend a broken side at the home of the would-be champions.

ALSO READ | Valverde-Tchouameni Scuffle: Real Midfielders Fined Half A Million Euros Each

Related Content
Federico Valverde, right, celebrates with Aurelien Tchouameni after scoring his side's opening goal during the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid. - File/AP
El Clasico: Real Madrid's Arbeloa Asks To ‘Turn The Page’ After Valverde and Tchouameni Fight
Real Madrid and Barcelona players scuffle during a Spanish La Liga match in Madrid. - File/AP
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga: El Clasico To Be Screened Live At 30 Cinema Halls Across India
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Real Madrid in Barcelona Spain. - | Photo: AP
Espanyol 0-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Vinicius Brace Keeps Title Race Alive For Los Blancos
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, center, in action during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Betis Vs Real Madrid Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Related Content

RMA will miss the services of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Arda Guler, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde. Tchouaméni will also miss the game for obvious reasons.

FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 263

  • Barca won: 105

  • Madrid won: 107

  • Draws: 51

FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?

A

The FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Q

Where to watch the FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live online in India?

A

The FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live on TV in India?

A

The FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shahbaz Ahmed's Late Blitz Gets Super Giants To 203/8 At Chepauk

  2. IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 52

  4. CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  5. RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Vs Cirstea, Italian Open 2026: World No. 1 Stunned In Third Round

  2. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  4. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  5. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  2. POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son; Accused Alleges Extortion

  3. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  4. How Suvendu Adhikari Went From TMC Loyalist To Ending Mamata’s Rule

  5. Delhi On High Alert After Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Possible Terror Threat

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps