Kolkata's 70-foot Lionel Messi Statue To Be Brought Down Amidst Safety Concerns

70-feet Messi statue set to be brought down amidst safety concerns
The statue was seen swayed by the wind in Kolkata
The Messi statue was built in December last year ahead of the 'GOAT Tour To India'
A 70-feet statue of Argentina's Lionel Messi in Kolkata is set to be brought down after the local authorities flagged off safety concerns over its structural stability, according to the media reports.
The Messi statue, which was built in December last year ahead of the 'GOAT Tour To India', shows the former Barcelona man holding the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. It was built by his fans as a tribute to the diminutive Argentine.
Messi, along with his Inter Miami CF teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul had visited India last year with stops in West Bengal's Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
As per reports, residents raised alarms to the Public Works Department (PWD) on Monday after noticing that it apparently swayed in the wind. Following an inspection, authorities concluded that the statue was found to have developed a structural snag, officials said.
"During inspection, it was found that screws in the primary framework had come loose. That could have caused the movement noticed by people. The issue has been rectified," an official said.
The project had been associated with former minister Sujit Bose, who had played a key role in ensuring the statue came up in that area.
The installation had also become a talking point on social media, after many people claimed its facial features bore little resemblance to Messi, with some jokingly suggesting it looked similar to a Bollywood actor.
Monday's incident also brought back memories of the chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the football icon. The event later triggered allegations of mismanagement and even led to litigation.
Local residents alleged that such a large roadside installation required stricter safety safeguards, and questioned whether all procedural requirements and no-objection clearances had been followed.