India Finally Finds World Cup Broadcaster As Zee Enter Talks With FIFA Over New Deal - Report

FIFA WC 2026 has finally found a broadcast partner in Zee Entertainment
The tournament will kick-off from June 11
Zee Entertainment are reportedly readying to launch Unite8 Sports
Football fans in India can finally rejoice after reports in the media suggested that Zee Entertainment have entered talks with FIFA to telecast and stream the 2026 World Cup in the country. The tournament, which will kick-off from June 11, has not found an official broadcaster yet.
Amidst talks of India losing on telecasting the marquee tournament, reports came out that Zee will be unveiling four new sports channels. Reports also suggested that Zee was in negotiations with FIFA to acquire the media rights for India.
The financial details have not been revealed but it is reported the deal is more than 20million dollars offer that JioHotstar made to FIFA. As per Reuters, FIFA is aiming for no less than $60 million package for the Indian market. However, Zee could end up signing a far lesser deal and only for the 2026 edition.
Unite8 Sports To Telecast 2026 FIFA World Cup
Zee Entertainment are reportedly readying to launch Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of sports channels which will telecast sports to India viewers. Football is one of the most followed sport after cricket in India with 2.9 percent of the global reach which it accounted for during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
In television viewing, India is among the top 10 countries with nearly 84 million viewers and is ahead of the likes of England, Germany and France.