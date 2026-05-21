FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights In India: US Firm Rivals Prasar Bharati And DD Sports - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The announcement comes on the back a lack of confirmation surrounding telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, which is astonishing given the country is regarded as one of the fastest-growing football markets in the world

FIFA World Cup 2026
The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 playoff draw in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, November 20, 2025. | Photo: Keystone/Claudio Thoma via AP
Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 starts from June 11 and goes on till July 19

  • There has been no update as to who will telecast the World Cup in India

  • Delhi HC has issued notices to the Centre & Prasar Bharti seeking directions to ensure that the WC is telecast in India

FIFA World Cup 2026 is weeks away from kicking-off and there's still no update as to who will telecast the marquee tournament in India this year. However, one report has suggested that Avni LLC, an Indian-American investment corporation, based in Washington DC, which has become an unlikely contender for the broadcast rights in India.

According to an ANI report, as part of FIFA’s closed tender process for the Indian subcontinent, Avni LLC submitted a corporate guarantee backed by financial commitments exceeding $300 million in February 2026. Avni LLC also claims that an associate partner secured the bid despite stiff competition from several major broadcasters.

The announcement comes on the back a lack of confirmation surrounding telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, which is astonishing given the country is regarded as one of the fastest-growing football markets in the world.

Will India Find A Suitable Telecast/Streaming Partner For FIFA World Cup 2026?

As per the ANI report, Avni LLC plans to bring a broader vision for Indian viewers, which includes streaming across OTT platforms, AI-powered multilingual broadcasting, mobile micro-subscriptions, and esports integration across Asia.

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“The Indian subcontinent alone has the potential to exceed initial valuation expectations,” Deelip Mhaske, President and CEO of Avni LLC, was quoted by ANI.

China on the other hand, have already sealed a broadcasting deal (CMG) with FIFA on 15 May while India's Delhi High Court has issued notices to Prasar Bharti following a petition seeking free-to-air broadcast on DD Sports to avoid total blackout.

FIFA are in discussions with India regarding the above and stated that they “are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage.”

Delhi High Court Hears Petition Regarding FIFA WC Broadcasting Rights

Last week, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Centre and Prasar Bharti seeking directions to ensure that the marquee tournament is telecast in India, especially through free-to-air platforms such as Doordarshan and DD Sports.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the notice to the respondents while hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Avdesh Bairwa under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The petition argues that despite the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, no Indian broadcaster has acquired the rights. It further argues that such blackout will deprive millions of football fans across the country that want to watch one of the world's largest sporting events.

Furthermore, the plea states that FIFA had valued the India telecast package for 2026 and 2030 World Cups at approximately USD 100m. However, lack of interest from the broadcasters has seen the value fall to USD 35 million.

Despite the reduction, the petition claims that there's still no agreement being reached.

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