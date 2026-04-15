Prasar Bharati Enters Race For FIFA World Cup 2026 Rights As Private Broadcasters Hold Back

Summary of this article
Prasar Bharati enters race as private broadcasters hesitate over FIFA World Cup 2026 rights
High costs and low ad returns make networks cautious despite price cuts
Late-night match timings in India add to broadcasters’ concerns
The battle for broadcasting rights of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India has taken a surprising turn, with Prasar Bharati stepping into the picture while private broadcasters continue to hold back.
With the tournament approaching, FIFA is yet to finalize a media rights deal for India, something that rarely happens for a global event of this scale. In previous editions, broadcasters had secured rights well in advance, but this time, there has been a noticeable delay.
Initially, FIFA had set a high asking price for the India rights package covering the 2026 and 2030 World Cups. However, due to a lack of interest, the price was reportedly reduced significantly. Even after the price cut, major broadcasters have not shown urgency, reflecting a cautious approach in the current media landscape.
One of the main reasons behind this hesitation is the return on investment. Broadcasters are increasingly careful about spending big on global sports properties, especially when cricket continues to dominate the Indian market. Football, despite growing popularity, still does not guarantee the same level of advertising revenue.
Another concern is the timing of matches. Since the FIFA 2026 World Cup will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many games are expected to be played late at night or early in the morning for Indian viewers. This makes it harder for broadcasters to attract advertisers and large audiences.
Amid this uncertainty, Prasar Bharati’s interest could provide a solution. As a public broadcaster, it operates with a different objective compared to private networks.
Its focus is more on accessibility and reaching a wider audience rather than purely commercial gains. If it secures the rights, fans across the country could watch the tournament on free-to-air platforms.
Private Broadcasters Remain Cautious
Major players like JioStar and Sony, who have traditionally invested in big-ticket events, are reportedly still evaluating the situation. With rising costs and changing viewer habits, they are being more selective about where they spend.
The current situation also puts FIFA in a weaker negotiating position in India. Without multiple bidders, the organization may have to further revise its expectations or finalize a deal at the last moment.
For Indian football fans, the uncertainty continues. With no official broadcaster announced yet, all eyes are now on how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.