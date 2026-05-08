FIFA World Cup 2026: India And China Still Stuck In Broadcast Limbo – What We Know So Far

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to kick off on June 11, India and China remain without broadcast deals, leaving millions of fans at risk of missing the global tournament

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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FIFA World Cup 2026 India China broadcasting limbo explainer
In this image posted on Jan. 11, 2026, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attends the FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola, in New Delhi. | Photo: @KirenRijiju/X via PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Despite 175 nations securing broadcast rights, India and China are yet to finalize agreements for the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • India’s delay stems from late-night kick-off times, low broadcaster interest, and advertising concerns

  • Reliance-Disney’s JioStar bid of USD 20 million was rejected, as FIFA seeks closer to USD 35 million

  • China’s state broadcaster CCTV balked at FIFA’s USD 120–150 million offer, citing budget constraints

The FIFA World Cup 2026, the expanded edition of the global tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, begins on June 11. However, just over a month before the showpiece event kicks off, two of the world’s most populous nations – India and China – are stuck in broadcast limbo.

A total of 175 nations across the globe have secured broadcasting deals for the upcoming World Cup. However, two nations missing from that list are India and China, whose fans are at risk of missing out on the quadrennial event. Both nations, despite not qualifying for the World Cup itself, have large football fanbases, making the matter a serious concern for FIFA.

Let’s dive into the unanswered questions regarding this unprecedented situation.

Why Is India Still Without A FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcaster?

India’s lack of a FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast deal is a multifaceted problem, with factors like late-night kick-off times, lack of competition, and an advertising crisis leading to a lack of interest from broadcasters.

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With the tournament taking place in North America, the matches will take place between midnight and the early morning in the Indian subcontinent. Combined with the usual apathy among the Indian audience for non-cricket sports, very few companies are willing to spend money on showing the World Cup.

JioStar, formed through the merger of Reliance and Disney, is the leading candidate to solve this issue. The Ambani-owned company submitted a USD 20 million bid for the exclusive broadcast rights, which is far lower than FIFA’s discounted USD 35 million rate. As a result, the bid was reportedly rejected.

For reference, Viacom18 acquired the Indian broadcast rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar for USD 60 million. It was a successful event, with JioCinema – the streaming platform for the tournament – recording 110 million digital viewers in India.

Can Indian Fans Watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

While India’s situation looks dire from the outside, there is optimism that the country will finalise a broadcast deal sooner rather than later. If media reports are to be believed, negotiations are ongoing between JioStar and FIFA, with a late deal likely on the cards.

If that fails, Prasar Bharati has reportedly held exploratory talks with FIFA, positioning Doordarshan as a fallback option. DD Sports previously sublicensed the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and can use that experience to show the upcoming tournament.

In case FIFA and JioStar are unable to reach a compromise, DD Sports and Waves can come into the picture. However, as of now, the Reliance-backed company remains the frontrunner in the Indian subcontinent.

What is Happening in China?

The situation in China is equally surprising. In the 2022 edition, Chinese viewers accounted for almost half of all viewing hours on digital and social platforms. In fact, 17.7% of television audiences for the tournament came from China, with 2.9% coming from India.

Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) is the designated streaming platform for the World Cup. FIFA reportedly offered it the rights to the 2026 edition for USD 300 million, later lowering it to USD 120-150 million. However, it was double its budget for the tournament, the Beijing Daily newspaper said.

Like India, Chinese broadcasters are worried about the timing issue. Most matches will take place during dawn in China, reducing the number of potential eyeballs.

As a result, there has been no indication of any negotiations taking place between FIFA and CCTV, leaving the nation’s football fans in the dark. “Discussions in China and India regarding the sale ⁠of media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are ongoing and must remain confidential at this stage,” FIFA told Reuters.

As expected, several unanswered questions abound regarding the situation of India and China vis-a-vis broadcast deals for the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, all negotiations need to be wrapped up quickly, with the tournament set to begin with Mexico taking on South Africa at Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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