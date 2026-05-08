FIFA World Cup 2026: India And China Still Stuck In Broadcast Limbo – What We Know So Far

In this image posted on Jan. 11, 2026, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attends the FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola, in New Delhi. | Photo: @KirenRijiju/X via PTI

In this image posted on Jan. 11, 2026, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attends the FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola, in New Delhi. | Photo: @KirenRijiju/X via PTI