Delhi Heatwave May Ease From Thursday as IMD Forecasts Rain, Dust Storms

Several parts of Delhi, including Ridge and Ayanagar, recorded temperatures above 45°C amid continuing heatwave conditions.
IMD has forecast thunderstorms, dust storms and light rain from Thursday evening under the influence of a western disturbance.
Maximum temperatures are expected to fall sharply to 34-36°C by May 30, bringing relief from the intense heat.
Delhi continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with temperatures crossing the 45 degrees Celsius mark in several parts of the city, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast relief in the form of thunderstorms, dust storms and light rainfall from Thursday evening onwards.
Safdarjung, the national capital’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. Other weather stations also reported intense heat, with Ridge recording 45.6 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar touching 45.4 degrees Celsius. Palam and Lodhi Road stations logged 44.6 degrees Celsius each, indicating widespread heatwave-like conditions across Delhi.
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 27.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 25 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 26.7 degrees Celsius.
The IMD said isolated heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of the city and warned that daytime temperatures would continue to remain high through the first half of Thursday. The weather office has predicted a maximum temperature between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday before conditions begin changing later in the day.
According to IMD officials, a fresh western disturbance approaching northwest India is expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall activity over Delhi-NCR between May 28 and May 30.
The department has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and warned that weather conditions may turn severe by evening and night. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, and at times 70-80 kmph, has been forecast for the Capital.
Experts said the expected dust storms are linked to the dry weather conditions prevailing over the Indo-Gangetic plains.
The IMD further said the combination of the western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, triggered by the likely formation of a lower tropospheric east-west trough, is expected to ease heatwave conditions significantly.
A sharp drop in temperatures is likely from Friday onward. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius on May 29 and between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius by May 30, marking nearly a 10-degree fall within a week.
The weather department also cautioned residents about possible uprooting of trees, damage to power lines and traffic disruptions due to strong winds and thunderstorms, advising people to remain indoors during intense weather activity.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category on Wednesday.