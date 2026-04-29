Delhi Hit by Storms and Rain as IMD Issues Weather Alerts Across NCR

Delhi and surrounding NCR areas woke to strong winds, rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, bringing relief from soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department issued multiple weather alerts across the region

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Weather: Rainfall in Delhi
Rainfall in Delhi - Representative image | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad were placed under yellow alert, while Noida and Ghaziabad faced orange alert warnings.

  • Rain, thunderstorms and winds of up to 40 km/h are expected in Delhi through Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

  • Heavy rain and thunderstorms have also been forecast in several states across northern, eastern and north-eastern India.

Delhi woke to strong winds, rain and thunderstorms early on Wednesday morning as the weather changed sharply after several hot days, bringing some relief from rising temperatures.

Other parts of the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, also experienced similar conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, valid until around 8.30 am. Gurgaon and Faridabad were also placed under a yellow alert, while Noida and Ghaziabad were under an orange alert.

Several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Bulandshahr, Meerut and Hapur, as well as areas of Haryana such as Jhajjar, Rewari, Rohtak and Mahendragarh, were also under orange alert on Wednesday morning.

The sudden change in weather came a day after Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C and a minimum of 28.4°C on Tuesday, 28 April.

According to the IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday, Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was expected to range between 37°C and 39°C, while the minimum was forecast to remain between 26°C and 28°C.

The department also said the city could see spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of around 30–40 km/h during the afternoon and evening.

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Similar conditions are likely to continue on Thursday, with cloudy skies, light rain and thunderstorms forecast across Delhi NCR for another day before the weather returns to normal later in the week.

The IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim.

It also said that some areas of West Bengal may also witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the state votes for the second phase of assembly polls across 142 seats.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm is also very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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