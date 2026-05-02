Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

Yellow alert issued; temperatures dip below normal as pre-monsoon activity intensifies across India

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Light Rain, Drizzle Likely In Parts Of Delhi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms, light rain and gusty winds over Delhi for the next two days, extending relief from the heatwave.

  • Temperatures have dropped below normal, with maximum at 36.4°C and similar trends across stations, signalling a broader cooling pattern.

  • IMD projects an “unusually wet” pre-monsoon, with May rainfall likely above 110% of LPA and widespread rain in eastern and northeastern regions.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued thunderstorms and light rainfall for the next two days, Delhi's reprieve from the sweltering heatwave persists. A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital amid fluctuating weather conditions.

Following recent rain and hailstorms, temperatures in Delhi have dipped noticeably, bringing the mercury below the 40°C mark. A day after showers lashed parts of the city, the maximum temperature settled at 36.4°C—2.9 degrees below normal—while the minimum temperature stood at 22.8°C, also below seasonal averages.

Station-wise data reflected a consistent cooling trend across the capital. Palam recorded a maximum of 35.1°C, Lodhi Road 34.6°C, Ridge 34.9°C, and Ayanagar 35.4°C, all registering below-normal levels. Minimum temperatures across stations also remained subdued, indicating a broader moderation in weather conditions.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies turning generally overcast, with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. On May 3, the city is likely to witness light rainfall with winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, particularly during the evening and night. Similar conditions are expected to persist on May 4, with cloudy skies and intermittent rain.

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Air quality in the capital remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 119 recorded in the evening, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Data indicated that most monitoring stations reported ‘moderate’ air quality, with some registering ‘satisfactory’ levels and one station falling into the ‘very poor’ category. As per CPCB norms, AQI values between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘moderate’.

More broadly, the IMD has projected an unusually wet start to the pre-monsoon season across India, with rainfall in May 2026 expected to exceed 110 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). In the near term, several regions—including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and parts of northeast India—are likely to witness widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph through early May.

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