Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

Air quality in the capital remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 119 recorded in the evening, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Data indicated that most monitoring stations reported ‘moderate’ air quality, with some registering ‘satisfactory’ levels and one station falling into the ‘very poor’ category. As per CPCB norms, AQI values between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘moderate’.