Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?

At the same time, he warns that the possibility of a stronger El Niño event cannot be ruled out. “ We will have to wait and watch to be super about the Super El Niño. India has witnessed two of these events in the past, in 1997-1998 and 2015-2016, which created a large-scale drought situation. Based on this historical data, there can be a reason to look out for a Super El Niño event.” He adds that even a regular El Niño contributed to 2024 being one of India’s hottest years, suggesting that a stronger event could push temperatures even higher.