Climate Change Impact: Heatwave, Heatstroke & Rising Temperature

In the face of relentless summer heat, the underprivileged labour for survival. Their daily earnings barely cover their needs, and the lack of government support is palpable. The sun leaves them with no respite, and the lack of basic amenities at their workplaces exacerbates their plight. Global climate change, manifesting as intense heatwaves, adds to their woes. Amidst these adversities, they find solace in the shade of trees, a natural respite rapidly disappearing due to urban development. Their resilience in the face of adversity is a stark reminder of the human cost of global warming.