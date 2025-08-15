Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Cruises Into Semis After Brushing Aside Felix Auger Aliassime

Jannik Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-0, 6-2 in 71 minutes to reach Cincinnati Open semi-finals
Sinner dominated from the start, winning six straight games in the second set after a brief challenge
He will face Holger Rune or Terence Atmane in the semi-finals
Jannik Sinner extended his winning streak to 11 matches, comfortably dispatching Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Cincinnati Open semi-finals.
The reigning champion, who is yet to drop a set at the tournament, took just 71 minutes to earn his first win over the Canadian, a dominant 6-0 6-2 victory.
Sinner was in control from the start as he won the first set without dropping a game, helped by Auger-Aliassime's 13 unforced errors.
The 23rd seed did show some fight at the end in an attempt to avoid the bagel scoreline, but Sinner eventually broke through by converting his fourth set point with a third consecutive break.
Auger-Aliassime fought back, converting his only break point of the match in the opening game of the second set on his way to a 2-0 lead.
However, Sinner soon clicked through the gears once more, winning the final six games in a row while dropping just eight points to book his place in the last four.
He will face either Holger Rune or Terence Atmane as he bids to reach the final and retain his crown.
Data Debrief: Sinner equals stars with hard-court run
Sinner's hard-court prowess is no secret, but Thursday's victory, which took him to 30-3 overall for the season, was his 25th in a row on the surface.
He is just the fifth man this century to record 25 consecutive such wins, alongside Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.
Sinner, who is now just seven wins away from 300 career victories, had lost his previous two meetings with Auger-Aliassime, both coming back in 2022 before he had broken into the top 10.