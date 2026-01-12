Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal, FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round: Gabriel Martinelli Nets Hat-trick As Gunners Secure Progress

The Premier League leaders found themselves a goal down inside three minutes at Fratton Park on Sunday, as Colby Bishop capitalised on unusually slack defending from the Gunners

Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal beat Portsmouth 4-1
  • Martinelli scored a hat-trick after a terrible few days

  • The Brazilian ran the show for Arsenal as they romped to victory

  • Mikel Arteta made loads of changes from the Liverpool game

Gabriel Martinelli netted a hat-trick as Arsenal cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup by thrashing Portsmouth 4-1.

The Premier League leaders found themselves a goal down inside three minutes at Fratton Park on Sunday, as Colby Bishop capitalised on unusually slack defending from the Gunners.

Yet hopes of a cup upset were swiftly quashed as Arsenal took the lead by the 25th minute.

Arsenal's set-piece proficiency came to the fore as Andre Dozzell bundled into his own net before Martinelli, who received criticism for shoving an injured Conor Bradley off the pitch during the Gunners' draw with Liverpool on Thursday, nodded in from Noni Madueke's brilliant inswinger.

Madueke squandered a golden chance to make it 3-1 before the break when he sliced wide from the penalty spot, having won the spot-kick just after Martinelli had hit the woodwork.

Yet Arsenal did have a two-goal cushion when Martinelli slid in to turn home Gabriel Jesus' low centre early in the second half, with the Brazil winger rounding off his hat-trick when he headed in from another brilliant Madueke corner in the 72nd minute.

Data Debrief: Martinelli dashes hopes of FA Cup magic

There was to be no giant-killing this time around, as Arsenal's depth in quality shone through, while Mikel Arteta was even able to call on Kai Havertz following his long-awaited return from injury.

Martinelli has not been a regular first-team starter this season, playing from the off on just 12 occasions, but that has not stopped him getting among the goals. 

His hat-trick took his tally for the season to nine (eight of those have come in the cups), while he netted three goals in one game for Arsenal for the first time. It marked the first time a Gunners player has scored a treble in an FA Cup tie since Theo Walcott against Southampton in January 2017.

Martinelli led Arsenal for shots (six), though two of his goals did owe much to the quality service of Madueke, who created a joint-high three chances, along with Martin Odegaard.

