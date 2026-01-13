Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal, FA Cup: Martinelli Scores Hat-trick As Gunners Advance To 4th Round
Arsenal advanced earlier Sunday with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 win at Portsmouth. Martinelli’s treble helped the Premier League leader come back from going a goal down to the second-tier Championship team inside three minutes. Colby Bishop stunned Arsenal with the opening goal at Fratton Park, but the lead only lasted five minutes after Andre Dozzell scored an own-goal. Martinelli put the visitors ahead with a flicked header in the 25th. He slid in for his second six minutes after the break and headed in his hat-trick goal in the 72nd. It was the first time the Brazilian had scored a hat trick for Arsenal.
