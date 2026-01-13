Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal, FA Cup: Martinelli Scores Hat-trick As Gunners Advance To 4th Round

Arsenal advanced earlier Sunday with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 win at Portsmouth. Martinelli’s treble helped the Premier League leader come back from going a goal down to the second-tier Championship team inside three minutes. Colby Bishop stunned Arsenal with the opening goal at Fratton Park, but the lead only lasted five minutes after Andre Dozzell scored an own-goal. Martinelli put the visitors ahead with a flicked header in the 25th. He slid in for his second six minutes after the break and headed in his hat-trick goal in the 72nd. It was the first time the Brazilian had scored a hat trick for Arsenal.

FA Cup: Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus receives the ball in front of Portsmouth's Conor Shaughnessy during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FA Cup: Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FA Cup 2025-26: Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FA Cup 2025-26: Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, and Portsmouth's Terry Devlin fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FA Cup Soccer: Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Portsmouth's Terry Devlin, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FA Cup Soccer: Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, and Portsmouth's Colby Bishop jump for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Portsmouth's Colby Bishop, left, and Jordan Williams celebrate after a goal during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, left, and Portsmouth's Franco Umeh-Chibueze fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Portsmouth vs Arsenal
Portsmouth's Colby Bishop, left, and Arsenal's Christian Norgaard fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Portsmouth
Arsenal's Kai Havertz receives the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Portsmouth and Arsenal in Portsmouth, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
