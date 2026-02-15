Arsenal Vs Wigan Athletic Live Score, FA Cup: Gunners Host The Latics in High-Stakes Clash

Arsenal footballers after draw against Brentford in Premier League 2025-26. Arsenal/X

Arsenal Vs Wigan Athletic Live, FA Cup 2025-26: Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate his squad heavily, balancing four competitions at a time in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup Final with a congested February schedule. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are likely to be rested after minor knocks, William Saliba is a doubt due to illness. Wigan Athletic are in a crisis, currently sitting in the League One relegation zone. They recently sacked manager Ryan Lowe, with interim bosses Graham Barrow and Glenn Whelan taking charge.

