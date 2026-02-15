Arsenal Vs Wigan Athletic Live Score, FA Cup: Gunners Host The Latics in High-Stakes Clash

Arsenal Vs Wigan Athletic Live Updates, FA Cup 2025-26 Round 4: The Gunners aim a spot in the Round of 16 as they host Wigan Athletic in the round 4 clash at the Emirates Stadium in London. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match

Arsenal Vs Wigan Athletic Live, FA Cup 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 4 clash of English FA Cup 2025-26, to be played between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic, to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday (February 15). Mikel Arteta is expected to rotate his squad heavily, balancing four competitions at a time in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup Final with a congested February schedule. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are likely to be rested after minor knocks, William Saliba is a doubt due to illness. Wigan Athletic are in a crisis, currently sitting in the League One relegation zone. They recently sacked manager Ryan Lowe, with interim bosses Graham Barrow and Glenn Whelan taking charge. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
Arsenal Vs Wigan Athletic Live Score, FA Cup: Live Streaming Details

The Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic FA Cup 2025-26 fourth round match will commence from 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live streaming and telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels and the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Arsenal Vs Wigan Athletic Live Score, FA Cup: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome to our FA Cup live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the clash between Arsenal and Wigan Athletic.

