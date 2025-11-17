ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Sinner downed rival Alcaraz to defend the ATP Finals title
Jannik Sinner downed rival Carlos Alcaraz to successfully defend the ATP Finals title in Turin.
Sinner and Alcaraz met for the sixth time in 2025 on Sunday, with the season-ending championship on the line.
And buoyed by a partisan home crowd, Italian Sinner prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 to claim the title for the second time in his career.
Hunting a ninth trophy of a spectacular 2025, world number one Alcaraz forced the first opportunity to break during an evenly matched opening set.
That came when the Spaniard had a 6-5 lead, but Sinner clawed it back and went on to play some of his best tennis during the tie-break.
Yet the momentum seemed to have swung in Alcaraz's favour when he broke at the start of the second set, with Sinner dropping serve for the first time at this edition of the tournament.
Sinner, though, rallied back to draw level at 3-3, as Alcaraz – who sustained a hamstring issue – attempted to shorten the rallies with an aggressive approach.
Alcaraz's tactics eventually became his undoing, though, with some particularly bad misses enabling Sinner to stay level and, then, grab his second break of the match when the top seed sliced out of bounds to seal the world number two's triumph.
Data Debrief: Unstoppable Sinner
Sinner has now won 20 straight sets at the ATP Finals, since he lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 showpiece.
He is the first player to win the ATP Finals without conceding a set in consecutive years.
Sinner (24 years 85 days) is the youngest player since Roger Federer in 2003 and 2004 to win the ATP Finals in successive seasons.
Alcaraz can at least take solace in the fact that he is the year-end number one. He is the youngest player to reach finals at each of the "Big Title" levels (grand slams, ATP Masters 1000, Olympics and ATP Finals), albeit his wait for a first ATP Finals title goes on.