ATP 2025 Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Set To Renew Rivalry With Jannik Sinner After Downing Auger-Aliassime In Last 4 Round

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster title match at the ATP Finals after overcoming Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 in the last four.
Auger-Aliassime offered stubborn resistance at times but ultimately could not match the supreme athleticism and shot-making of Alcaraz, who confirmed his status as the year-end ATP number one earlier this week.
Auger-Aliassime had to save three break points in his first service game, and when two more arrived in game four, Alcaraz sunk a delicate drop shot to the right-hand side to get the break.
The Canadian then had an opportunity to break straight back, but he slammed what should have been a routine forehand into the net and Alcaraz recovered to go 4-1 up.
After love holds from both players, Alcaraz broke again to take the opening set, continually targeting Auger-Aliassime's backhand and forcing errors in baseline exchanges.
Auger-Aliassime upped his level in the second set, coming through some sustained pressure for four successive holds, but his forehand failed him when it mattered most at 5-4 down.
Serving to stay in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime committed a couple of costly errors, then saw a powerful forehand up the line called out on Alcaraz's second match point.
Alcaraz will now meet Sinner in a fifth ATP Tour-level final this year, with a partisan crowd in Turin sure to get behind the Italian in the pair's 16th head-to-head meeting.
Data Debrief: Rivalries To Be Renewed
Alcaraz and Sinner will now join a select group of players to have faced off in at least five ATP-level finals in a single season while ranked as the world's top two.
The previous duos to achieve that feat are Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe (1984-85), Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras (1995), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (2006), Novak Djokovic and Nadal (2011) and Federer and Djokovic (2015).
Their final meeting also ensures that of the 19 ATP tournaments to feature both players since the start of 2024, 18 will have seen one or the other claim the title, with the one exception being Andrey Rublev's triumph at the 2024 Madrid Open.
At the age of 22 years and 188 days, Alcaraz is the fourth-youngest player to reach the title match at the ATP Finals while ranked first in the world, after Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Jim Courier (1992) and Sampras (1993).