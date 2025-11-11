ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

Sinner kickstarted his title defence with a 7-5 6-1 win over Auger-Aliassime, who injured his left leg and required a medical timeout following the first set

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime over two sets

  • Sinner started his title defence with a 7-5 6-1 win

  • Sinner's win means he has now won his last 27 matches on indoor courts

Jannik Sinner cited remaining mentally consistent as being key to opening his ATP Finals campaign with a victory over an injured Felix Auger-Aliassime on Monday. 

Sinner kickstarted his title defence with a 7-5 6-1 win over Auger-Aliassime, who injured his left leg and required a medical timeout following the first set. 

The Canadian called for the physiotherapist twice in the second set, with the issue clearly affecting his performance as Sinner strolled to victory in front of a raucous home crowd. 

Sinner's win means he has now won his last 27 matches on indoor courts, while he has not dropped a set at the ATP Finals since his 2023 final defeat to Novak Djokovic. 

Indeed, the highest of any currently active player, Sinner (84.6%, 11-2), now only trails Ilie Nastase (88.0%, 22-3) for win rate at the ATP Finals, since the event's inauguration in 1970 – minimum 10 matches.

"You still have to be very consistent, with a great balance on the court," said Sinner, when asked about facing a physically struggling opponent.

"Especially mentally, it is a bit different, but at the same time, it is an advantage. You have to say that. You have to use it in the right way, even if you don’t want it to be like this."

Related Content
Related Content

Sinner is now top of Bjorn Borg Group after his triumph, joining Alexander Zverev, who he faces next at the year-end tournament, at the summit of the standings. 

But the second seed was certainly put through his paces in the opening set, with Auger-Aliassime saving two break points in the sixth game as well as a set point. 

"It was a very tough match until 6-5," Sinner added. "I had some chances to break. He served very well, only once I missed a return, but it can happen.

"He played very aggressive tennis, so I'm happy to overcome a very tough test today.

"Obviously, winning the first match is very important in this competition and this format.

"I hope it's nothing too serious. I wish him a very speedy recovery and, hopefully, he is back to 100 per cent physically."

Along with trying to retain his ATP Finals crown, Sinner is also looking to take the year-end number one ranking away from rival Carlos Alcaraz. 

The 24-year-old must defend his title and hope Alcaraz loses a group match and does not reach the final to move back to the top of the rankings.  

Alcaraz is in the Jimmy Connors Group, and started his campaign with a straight-set win over Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site