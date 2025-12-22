Heidenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Into League's Record Books As Leaders Go Nine Points Clear

Bayern thrashed Heidenheim 4–0 to end 2025 top
Nine-point lead at the Bundesliga summit
Harry Kane set another league record
Bayern Munich ended 2025 with a nine-point lead at the Bundesliga summit, following a 4-0 rout of Heidenheim, as Harry Kane etched his name into the record books again.
Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Kane were all on target for Vincent Kompany's side at Voith-Arena.
Bayern broke the deadlock after a quarter of an hour, as Jonathan Tah headed Olise's deep corner back across goal for Stanisic to nod in from on the line.
It was 2-0 in the 32nd minute when Olise pounced on a loose ball in the area to slot past Heidenheim goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.
The hosts almost responded 10 minutes into the second half, but the crossbar came to Bayern's rescue and denied substitute Stefan Schimmer's powerful header.
Kompany's side put the contest beyond doubt with four minutes remaining, as Stanisic's cross from the right was nodded in by Diaz.
Kane put the icing on the cake in the second minute of stoppage time, whipping a fierce shot into the bottom corner after Serge Gnabry found him in the box to bring up his 100th Bundesliga goal involvement.
Data Debrief: Ton up for Kane
Kane had to wait until late on, but he capped off a magnificent 2025, in which he has netted a career-best 51 club goals, by registering his 100th goal involvement in Germany's top tier.
He has now scored 81 times in the Bundesliga, providing 19 assists.
Reaching triple figures in just 78 league games, the England captain is the quickest player to do so in Germany's top tier since data collection began in 2004-05. He achieved the feat in 41 games fewer than the previous record holder, Arjen Robben (119).
Bayern, who had a whopping 23 shots, generating 4.09 expected goals, have not lost any of their 16 Bundesliga away games in 2025 (W12 D4). It marks the third calendar year they have completed without a top-flight defeat on the road, after 1986 and 2013.