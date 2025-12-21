Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

Police recover weapons in Rangpur raids as probe intensifies into mob killing over alleged blasphemy amid ongoing minority violence concerns

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching
Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching Photo: -
Summary
  • Two more suspects detained on December 21, bringing total to 12 in Uttam Kumar Barman's murder case.

  • Hindu trader lynched on December 13 in Rangpur over alleged social media blasphemy rumour.

  • Weapons recovered, separate probe into prevention failures as minority protection remains a flashpoint.

Bangladesh authorities arrested two additional suspects on December 21, 2025, in the lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman, raising the total number of people in custody to 12. The 45-year-old grocery owner was beaten to death by a mob on December 13 in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur district following rumours of a blasphemous social media post.

The fresh arrests occurred during overnight operations, with police seizing weapons believed to have been used in the attack. Rangpur Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ferdous Ali stated that the investigation is progressing, with efforts focused on capturing any remaining fugitives. A district-level three-member committee is also examining potential lapses that allowed the incident to occur.

The case has drawn sharp attention to the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh following the political upheaval in August 2024. Rights organisations report a spike in targeted attacks, prompting heightened security around temples and community sites in the area.

