Aston Villa 2-1 Man United: Morgan Rogers' Brace Sends AVFC Back To Premier League Top Three

Morgan Rogers was sensational as his double inspired high-flying Aston Villa to a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.
Rogers curled in a sublime opener before restoring Villa's lead with another impressive finish as Unai Emery's team closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal back to three points.
The England international had hit the woodwork early on, albeit United were arguably the better team in the first half at Villa Park, with Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko going close before Rogers bent a stunning finish home in the 45th minute.
United got the goal their performance merited, though, three minutes later. Matty Cash was robbed by Patrick Dorgu, and Cunha finished calmly beyond Martinez.
The loss of Bruno Fernandes to an apparent hamstring injury did not help United's chances, though, and Rogers did the damage again 12 minutes into the second half, becoming the first Villa player since Dion Dublin in 1998 to net twice in back-to-back Premier League matches.
Cunha missed a glorious chance to equalise when he headed wide from Dorgu's centre soon after, and despite applying late pressure, United – who were shorn of not only Fernandes, but also key attackers Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo – were unable to carve out another clear opening.
Data Debrief: Villa make it a perfect 10
Villa have now won 10 games in a row in all competitions for the first time since 1914. In the Premier League, meanwhile, only in 2023-24 (39) will they have had more points on Christmas Day than they will this season (36).
And Rogers is the star on Villa fans' trees this festive season. He has now scored 21 goals across all competitions since the start of last term – aged 23 years and 148 days, he is the youngest to net 20+ for a Premier League team in this period.
Rogers had seven of Villa's 12 shots, six more than any of his team-mates. Cunha, meanwhile, may well feel hard done by to be on the losing team. He had six attempts and created two chances, though he did squander that gilt-edged chance to level for a second time when he headed wide from six yards out.
Cunha has netted in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Villa, which marks his joint-longest scoring streak against an opponent in the competition (also three v Leicester City, between April 2023 and April 2025).