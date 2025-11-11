ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence
Jannik Sinner got off to a strong start in his Nitto ATP Finals title defence with a 7-5, 6-1 win over an injury-hit Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin. The Italian, who did not face a single break point, extended his indoor winning streak to 27 matches and maintained his unbeaten record at the Finals since the 2023 final loss to Novak Djokovic. Auger-Aliassime struggled with a left leg injury, taking multiple medical time-outs, while Sinner capitalized with crisp, consistent hitting, winning 89% of points on his first serve. The victory gives Sinner a 1-0 lead in the Bjorn Borg Group and keeps him in contention for the ATP Year-End No. 1, trailing Carlos Alcaraz by 1,050 points in the live rankings.
