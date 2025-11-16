ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been playing each other nearly all year for the biggest titles in tennis. Add one more important trophy that they will vie for on Sunday (November 16, 2025): the ATP Finals. The top-ranked Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4 and No. 2 Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 before his Italian home crowd in the semi-finals on Saturday (November 15, 2025) to set up another meeting between the two players who have distanced themselves from the rest of the field. Alcaraz already secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking but will be contesting his first final at the event for the year's top eight players.
