Sunderland Vs Leeds United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Spirited Leeds United visit Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland
Leeds manager Daniel Farke is hopeful of staying above the relegation zone
Catch the full match preview
Daniel Farke is confident Leeds United are keeping their focus on avoiding Premier League relegation by picking up as many points as possible, starting against Sunderland.
Leeds have found their groove in December and head into the weekend sitting 16th in the table, six points above West Ham in 18th.
They are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak in the top-flight and come into this match on the back of an impressive 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, but Farke says they are not getting ahead of themselves.
"There is no replacement for this winning feeling after the game, and the good feeling after a good run of form and good run of results," Farke said.
"Not just within the group of players, but also the group of staff and in the whole club, of course, good times for everyone who is involved here for Leeds United.
"But we are also far away from losing the ground under our feet, or not to stay humble or whatever. We know it's still a long road and still many more points that we need to win, and for that, heads are only down."
As for Sunderland, they are 10 places better off than their fellow promoted side, flying high at sixth in the table with 27 points so far.
They have lost just one of their last five games – a 3-0 loss to Manchester City – and have not conceded in their last two outings, beating Newcastle United 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with Brighton.
And Regis Le Bris is thrilled with his team's defensive solidity and is keen to keep building on that base.
"If you think about it, every phase is important for the outcome of the game. Confidence can be built through this defensive shape," said Le Bris.
"Our forwards, our wingers are really important in this part of the game, even if they can often use their energy. They are doing really well so far.
“Obviously, you need good centre-backs and a strong goalkeeper and so on, but it is a great team effort. If you think about foundations, often you start with the defensive shape, and then you work on your build-up and the progressive phase, and then you finish in your final third."
Players To Watch
Sunderland – Robin Roefs
Robin Roefs has saved 77.3% of the shots on target he has faced in the Premier League this term.
Of goalkeepers with 10+ appearances in a single season in the competition for Sunderland, Vito Mannone in 2013-14 (77.4%) is the only player on record (since 2005-06) with a higher save percentage than Roefs this term.
Leeds United – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is looking to score in six Premier League appearances in a row for the first time in his career.
The last Leeds player to score in six top-flight games in a row was John McCole in the 1959-60 campaign.
Match Prediction: Sunderland Win
Sunderland have lost eight of their 10 Premier League games against Leeds (W2), with this the first between the sides in the competition since Boxing Day 2002: a 2-1 win for the Whites at the Stadium of Light.
And Leeds have lost just one of their last six league games against Sunderland (W2 D3), going down 1-0 away from home in December 2023 in the Championship.
Sunderland lost 1-0 at Stoke in their final league game of 2024 – they have not lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 2015-2016 (vs Liverpool and Burnley, respectively).
Meanwhile, Leeds' final league game in each of the last three calendar years have produced a combined total of just two goals – a 0-0 draw with Newcastle in 2022, a 0-1 loss at West Brom in 2023 and a 1-0 win at Derby last year.
Leeds are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches (W2 D2), all against teams starting the day above them in the table. They have not won any of their last nine away from home in the competition against teams above them, however, losing eight of them (D1) since a 4-2 win at Wolves in March 2023.
Opta Win Probability
Sunderland – 46.9%
Draw – 26.3%
Leeds United – 26.8%