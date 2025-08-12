Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

Trump has indicated towards a future meeting which could include Zelenskyy to discuss a possible ceasefire.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump Photo: AP
Summary
Summary

United States president Donald Trump on Monday said that both Russia and Ukraine will have to cede territory to end the war in Ukraine

Trump has even claimed to try to get some territory back for Ukraine

Trump and Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Friday

United States president Donald Trump on Monday said that both Russia and Ukraine will have to cede territory to end the war in Ukraine ahead of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin this week. He also asserted that the talks would instantly show whether the Kremlin leader is willing to make a deal, Reuters reported.

Trump has even claimed to try to get some territory back for Ukraine. "Russia occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine," he told a news conference at the White House.

Trump and Putin are set to meet in Alaska on Friday for which the former will update European leaders if Putin proposes a "fair deal" during the talks. The US president has said that he will speak to Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelenskyy first "out of respect”. European leaders along with Zelenskyy are scheduled to speak with Trump prior to the visit, amid fears Washington may dictate unfavorable peace terms to Ukraine.

"I'll call him first... I'll call him after, and I may say, 'lots of luck, keep fighting,' or I may say, 'we can make a deal'", Trump said.

Trump has indicated towards a future meeting which could include Zelenskyy to discuss a ceasefire. He has floated the idea of land swaps but neither are willing to cede land to end the conflict. 

Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said he spoke to the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, posting on X that lasting peace requires "an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for substantive negotiations."

Zelenskyy warned on Monday that any concessions to Russia would not persuade it to stop fighting and more pressure was needed on the Kremlin. "Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits. Concessions do not persuade a killer," he wrote on X.

