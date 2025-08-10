White House Is Weighing Possibility Of Zelenskyy Attending Trump-Putin August 15 Meeting In Alaska

1: U.S. President Donald Trump will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska, an invitation to this meeting could be extended to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, according to a senior U.S. official and three individuals familiar with the internal talks.
“It’s being discussed,” one of those briefed on the matter confirmed to NBC News.
While no plans have been finalised, both the senior U.S. official and others aware of the discussions said it remains uncertain whether Zelenskyy will ultimately travel to Alaska for any meetings.
The senior administration official described the prospect as “absolutely” possible, adding, “Everyone is very hopeful that would happen.”
When asked if a formal invitation had been extended, a senior White House official said: “The President remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin,” as per NBC News.
Kyiv has not commented on the reports.
Trump announced Friday that he would meet Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska as part of an effort to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine. Initially, the White House had made a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy a condition for Trump’s talks with the Russian president, but Trump later dropped that requirement.
Meanwhile, European leaders held an impromptu meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the British foreign secretary’s manor home. The leaders — representing several European nations — expressed support for Trump’s diplomatic push but stressed that any peace talks must be preceded by a ceasefire and Ukraine itself must be actively involved, CNN reported.
During the meeting, they outlined their position and requested more details on the proposal Putin presented Wednesday to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Western officials, their key points included that Ukraine be directly involved in the negotiations, that a ceasefire be established before further steps, and that if Kyiv concedes territory, Russia must also surrender land it currently controls.
Afterward, leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Finland released a statement saying they welcomed “President Trump’s work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine,” CNN quoted.
However, the terms they laid out appeared to diverge from Putin’s plan, which Western officials say demands significant territorial concessions from Ukraine.
“Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” the joint statement said. “We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations.”
It further emphasized that any peace agreement must provide “robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The European position reflected an urgent attempt to respond to the fast-moving diplomatic developments triggered by Witkoff’s recent Moscow meeting.
“The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations,” he posted on X.
“Ukraine values and fully supports the statement by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President Ursula von der Leyen, and President Stubb on peace for Ukraine.”