SC Allows Pregnant Woman, Child Back Into India Months After Forced Pushback to Bangladesh

Representative Photo| Forced to Leave: (Left) A photo of Sakina Begum, who has gone missing after her detention; Khatun (name changed) spent two months in Bangladesh after she was pushed back into the country on May 27 Photos: Arshad Ahmed

