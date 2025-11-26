Bangladeshi Woman Arrested In Dehradun for Illegal Stay Under Fake Identity

A 28-year-old woman from Bangladesh was arrested in Dehradun for illegally residing in India under a false identity, using forged Indian documents and the name “Bhoomi Sharma.”
Police recovered multiple fake identity documents including Aadhaar, ration card, voter ID and Ayushman card; she had reportedly married a local man in 2022 to facilitate the concealment.
A case has been filed against her under relevant laws; authorities are investigating whether others aided her in acquiring the forged documents and if there is any organized network behind such illegal stays.
Authorities have arrested a 28-year-ld Bangladeshi woman for illegally living in India under a forged identity and fake documents. During a special drive under Operation Kalnemi — aimed at identifying people using false identities — police detained the woman, originally resident of Bangladesh’s Gaybanda district, who had adopted the Hindu name “Bhoomi Sharma.”
According to police, the woman entered India during the COVID-19 pandemic and after staying at various locations, reached Dehradun in 2021. In 2022, she reportedly married a local man and used the marriage as cover to obtain fake Indian documents in the name of Bhoomi Sharma. Among the recovered items were an Aadhaar card, Ayushman Bharat card, ration card, voter ID and other official-looking documents.
A case has been registered under relevant sections related to illegal stay and forging documents. Investigations are underway to identify individuals or networks that may have assisted her in procuring the fake identity. Police say they are scrutinising links to see if larger forgery or identity-fraud networks are involved.